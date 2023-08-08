Try our ideas below, then check out our seasonal pea, asparagus and courgette recipes.

When is sweetcorn in season?

UK sweetcorn season starts in July and ends in November. It is at its best in August and September.

Why we love sweetcorn

Popular all over the world, sweetcorn is incredibly versatile. The dried kernel can be used as a grain and it can also be eaten fresh, canned or frozen. When it comes to sweetcorn, the possibilities are endless – it lends itself well to the big, bold flavours of Mexican cuisine, as well as Chinese, Thai and Indian dishes.

Health benefits of sweetcorn

Sweetcorn is high in fibre, so may be support good digestion and may contribute to a healthy heart, as well as lowering cholesterol levels. It provides antioxidants which help to protect your body from inflammation and disease. It’s also rich in vitamin B1, so eating sweetcorn may improve brain function.

Sweetcorn recipes

Salmon fajitas

Stuff warmed tortillas with a colourful combo of grilled salmon, roasted sweetcorn, blistered red peppers and spring onions, all flavoured with aromatic cajun spices.

Sweetcorn pancakes with feta and spring onions

Take a look at Sabrina Ghayour’s pancakes, made with sweetcorn, feta and spring onion. They’re quick, easy and the addition of bacon and maple syrup gives these pancakes an extra touch of luxury.

Thai-spiced sweetcorn burgers

Blitz sweetcorn with herbs and spices and you have yourself a great vegan burger. Thai red curry paste, lime leaves and ground cumin make this version a fun and vibrant dinner.

Sweetcorn soup

Sweetcorn forms the base of this vibrant plant-based soup, flavoured with lemongrass, coconut, chilli, lime and coriander.

Tex-Mex-style sweetcorn salad

Juicy sweetcorn kernels combine well with crunchy onions, crumbly feta, soured cream and zingy lime in a fresh salad. It’s great served as a barbecue side or on its own with warm pittas for scooping.

Mexican charred sweetcorn soup

A Mexican-inspired recipe that will inject plenty of spice into lunchtime, with punchy ancho chillies and smoked paprika. Get those corn on the cobs nice and charred for great texture and flavour.

Mexican elotes

This is a classic way to eat corn on the cob in Mexico, and is usually bought from street vendors. Mexican crema is similar to soured cream, but saltier and creamier.

Sweetcorn, pickled chilli and coriander fritters

Pickling chillies at home is easier than you might expect. Here, they’re used to pep up easy sweetcorn fritters which, when served with bacon and hot sauce, make a great light lunch.

Vegan enchiladas

These sweet potato, corn and black bean enchiladas are less heavy than their cheese-laden counterpart but just as easy and delicious. Serve in the centre of the table and let everyone tuck in.

Sea bream ceviche with charred sweetcorn

Give the corn some time under the grill and it’ll make the perfect partner to delicate sea bream, dressed with zesty lime. This dish is super quick, easy and it’s gluten-free. It’s a perfect show-off starter.

Sweetcorn french toast with blueberries

The sweetcorn purée in this recipe thickens as the batter is cooked, and creates a custardy centre with crisp edges. A great take on indulgent French toast, which just happens to be super easy to make and only takes 30 minutes.

More like this

Sweetcorn and jalapeño scones

These savoury scones are really easy to make and ready in just 30 minutes. We love them slathered in butter as a snack, or on the side of a bowl of steaming soup. You’re likely to have most of the ingredients already, too.

Sweetcorn salad with black beans and feta

A fast and easy main-course salad. Roasting corn on the cob gives the best contrast with the black beans and tangy feta.

Sweetcorn chowder with bacon

Salty bacon is great with the gentle sweetness of sweetcorn, and this creamy, hearty soup makes the most of the combination. It’s made with milk rather than cream so it’s also surprisingly low calorie. A quick warming supper for two.

Mini charred sweetcorn tacos with feta avo crema and quick pickled onions

Pack in heaps of colour and flavour to your vegetarian entertaining with these vibrant tacos. Sweetcorn is the star of the show, with support acts of red onion, lime, chilli and coriander.

Sweetcorn with lime and miso butter

Pep-up corn on the cob with an umami miso and zingy lime butter for a speedy veggie starter or side dish.

Fried corn ribs

Experiment with sweetcorn with this irresistibly crunchy fried corn ribs dish from sustainable dining restaurant Fallow.

Indian sweetcorn and spinach shorba

A Mughlai addition to Indian cuisine, this healthy but hearty soup, made using tinned sweetcorn, is a classic in most homes and restaurants across the country. It makes great use of storecupboard staples like dried lentils and spices.

Sweetcorn and ricotta fritters

Check out these super easy sweetcorn fritters with creamy ricotta. This vegetarian recipe can be served as a low-calorie brunch or lunch, if you wish.

Burritos with sweetcorn, black beans and quinoa

Sweetcorn adds even more colour to these vibrant vegan burritos, packed with tomatoes, black beans, lime, coriander, avocado and red chilli. A super lunch idea that’s ready in 30 minutes.

Chicken and sweetcorn soup

Check out our easy-to-follow recipe for sweetcorn and chicken noodle soup. This broth with wontons is both light and filling, and a great way to put tinned sweetcorn or corn on the cob to work.

Taco bowl

A vibrant dish of different colours and textures, this wholesome taco bowl is a riot of homemade salsa, spiced beef, herby rice, corn tortilla chips and plenty of cheese.

Thai green tofu curry

Looking for a quick and easy vegan curry recipe? Try our Thai green curry with smoked tofu and plenty of crunchy veg, ready in 25 minutes and low in calories.

Seafood chowder

An easy chowder recipe is good to have close by – comforting on colder days but light and quick enough to whip up during the warmer seasons, this is a keeper.

Chicken burrito bowl

This tasty dish is ideal for meal-prepping – it keeps well overnight in the fridge and is packed with veg. Make it for a filling lunch or fuss-free dinner.

Honey-masala spatchcock chicken

You’ll need both time and patience for this epic spatchcock chicken dish, made sticky with a honey-masala glaze. But the results are totally worth it. Serve with a zingy corn and mango salad.

Pan de elote (Mexican corn cake)

Switch up your dinner party repertoire with these delicate cakes made from corn, butter and dark brown sugar. This recipe comes from Mexican restaurant Cavita in Marylebone.

Grilled tuna with warm potato and sweetcorn salad

A fresh, tasty dish for two – and an ideal way to get more oily fish into your week. Charlotte potatoes are a wonderful accompaniment for this quick and healthy chargrilled tuna recipe. Serve with a sweetcorn salad.

Esquites (Mexican corn salad)

Transport yourself to Mexico with esquites, a charred sweetcorn side dish topped with punchy jalapeño mayonnaise and cool mozzarella. This recipe comes from Soho’s El Pastor restaurant.

Thai corn cakes with pickled cucumbers

These little sweetcorn cakes are quick to whip up and make the best savoury canapés or dinner-party starter. Using fresh corn makes all the difference. Serve with pickled cucumbers.

