The “cure” was often more horrifying than the disease – because the cure was mercury, one of the most well-known toxic substances in the world.

In the 1800s and early 1900s, doctors often prescribed mercury for syphilis and other venereal diseases. It was an ointment; it was added to vapor baths; it was even used as a vaginal or urethral douche.

Patients dabbed it on their sores or inhaled it. Doctors administered it using a device made by a French instrument-maker: a receptacle for holding the liquid mercury compound, with a green hose and attachments of various sizes for insertion into the vagina or urethra.

The resulting symptoms – excessive cramping, salivating, diarrhea, and vomiting – were violently unpleasant. But for many 19th-century doctors and patients, that was how they knew the treatment was working.

At the time, many doctors still believed in the humoral theory of disease, dating back to Hippocrates, several centuries BCE. The idea was that the human body held a mix of four humors, or fluids: black bile, yellow or red bile, blood, and phlegm. Disease meant the humors were out of whack; purging was thought to bring them into balance.