Doctors in England have voted overwhelmingly in favour of fresh strikes, less than a year after agreeing a pay deal with the UK government.
The British Medical Association on Tuesday said 90 per cent of resident doctors — formerly known as junior doctors — had backed plans for a six-month mandate to call strike action, on a turnout of 55 per cent of members.
The country’s main medical union is demanding pay rises of 29 per cent to make up for below-inflation salary increases since 2008.
Last summer the BMA agreed a pay rise of 22 per cent over two years with health secretary Wes Streeting, in a bid to end a wave of walkouts that led to the cancellation of roughly 1.5mn operations and appointments.
This is a developing story