This morning (March 29), during a partial solar eclipse, the moon bit off more than it could chew, taking a dramatic ‘bite’ out of the sun. From crisp crescent-shaped suns to the rare ‘devil’s horns’ and ‘double sunrise,’ March’s solar eclipse left skywatchers in awe — especially those in the right place at the right time.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially covers the sun, leaving a glowing crescent. Globally, the eclipse began at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT), with the maximum eclipse peaking at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). Skywatchers in parts of North America and Europe, and enjoyed the best views.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the sun was never completely blocked, so observers needed solar viewing equipment such as solar eclipse glasses or special solar filters on their cameras, telescopes and binoculars to enjoy the sun safely.

This solar eclipse was especially memorable for me — it was the best one I’ve ever seen! Unfortunately, last April’s total solar eclipse was a bust for me, and the U.K.’s weather tends to be uncooperative for celestial events, often hiding them behind thick clouds. But not today!

Armed with a kitchen colander, solar eclipse glasses and a pair of Celestron EclipSmart binoculars I enjoyed front-row seats to the marvelous solar show from Nottingham, U.K.

A kitchen colander gave us a fun view of the partial solar eclipse. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic)

In the photo below captured by Andy Moran in Nottingham, U.K., a sunspot is visible in the upper left corner as the moon moves in on the right.

Partial solar eclipse from Nottingham, U.K. (Image credit: Andy Moran)

“The lunar eclipse the other week was disappointingly cloudy, making the chance to watch and photograph today’s solar eclipse more exciting.” Andy Moran told Space.com.

Meanwhile, at Stonehenge, the clouds in the sky slipped away just in time to offer great views of the eclipse over the ancient monument.

“Look how the skies have cleared up,” astrophotographer Josh Dury said in a video update. “So lucky from England to have some of the best clear skies for this event.”

Partial solar eclipse over Stonehenge, U.K. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

The deep partial solar eclipse looked magnificent over the statue of Dano-Norwegian Lutheran missionary Hans Egede in Nuuk, Greenland in this photograph captured by Leon Neal.

Partial solar eclipse from Nuuk, Greenland. (Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In the photograph below captured by Nathan Stirk, skywatchers at the Keele Observatory, Keele, U.K. gather to watch the partial solar eclipse.

People watch the partial solar eclipse at the Keele Observatory on March 29, 2025, in Keele, Staffordshire, U.K. (Image credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photographer Paul Ellis captured this striking image of the partial solar eclipse behind the Liver Bird statue on the top of the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool, U.K.

The moon passes in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse behind the Liver Bird statue on the top of The Royal Liver Building, on the Liverpool waterfront in north-west England on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Next solar eclipse?

If all this eclipse action has left you wanting more don’t worry you don’t have to wait too long for the next solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse will occur again on Sept. 21, 2025, but unfortunately for most, it will visible from remote areas of the Southern Hemisphere.

Feeling inspired to take a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture, whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape.

You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide. If you want to take a closer look at our closest star, our sun viewing guide tells you how to view the sun safely and what to look out for.