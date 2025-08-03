Hong Kong customs has seized HK$4 million worth of suspected cannabis buds at the airport and arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok.

A spokesman for the Customs and Excise Department said on Sunday that officers had detected suspected cannabis buds in the check-in suitcases of two men during the clearance process after arrival.

“Customs will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis,” the spokesman said.

“The department also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return.”

The two suspects, aged 35 and 48, were each allegedly carrying about 10kg of suspected cannabis buds in their checked-in luggage.

The non-local men flew to the city from the Thai capital, but customs did not disclose if they were on the same Bangkok flight.