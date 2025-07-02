Hong Kong police have arrested two people connected to a suspected hit-and-run accident that killed a 71-year-old man on a bicycle on Tuesday, with the driver still at large, the Post has learned.

A source familiar with the matter told the Post that a 57-year-old woman, suspected to be the owner of the car that killed the victim, and her 67-year-old husband, were arrested on Wednesday morning.

“Police suspect preliminarily that the driver was the arrested person’s grandson,” a source familiar with the case said.

The driver allegedly responsible for the fatal crash remained at large as of Wednesday morning.

Police issued a statement in the early hours of Wednesday that a 71-year-old cyclist was killed after a private car had rammed into him while approaching Wing Ning Tsuen in Yuen Long.

A force spokesman said a private car had been travelling along Long Ping Road towards Tin Shui Wai. The driver was suspected to have hit the 71-year-old man before driving away from the scene.