“ColleGrove 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with,” he promised. “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon.”

He continued: “I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point, to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work, and the blood sweat and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

In August, the rumor mill began buzzing with excitement over a potential new drop after Weezy and 2 Chainz were spotted linking up with Usher for a potential collaboration.

A video began circulating on social media showing the Young Money leader, Tity Boi, and Usher shooting what appeared to be a new music video. The trio could be seen moving around and making gestures to the camera surrounded by a blue hue in a sparse studio — signaling fans that newness was likely on the way.

The video’s caption read, “COLLEGROVE 2,” indicating the visuals are for Wayne and Chainz’s upcoming collaborative album.

Then in March, DJ Toomp talked about his involvement in the project in an interview with Atlanta radio host Brian “B High ATL” Hightower.

After being asked about some of the best studio sessions he’s been involved in, Toomp gave up a few details about the album. “I got a wicked one, man,” DJ Toomp began. “I got one on that new ColleGrove with 2 Chainz, Wayne, Benny The Butcher. Shoutout to all three of them cats, man.”

After B High asked if Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz took care of business over his production, DJ Toomp gave his stamp of approval toward the three artists. “It’s a nice R&B sample, man, that I just put some crazy drums to and some extra pianos and shit. Yeah, it’s hard, it’s hard.”

ColleGrove — the title of which blends College Park, Georgia and Hollygrove, New Orleans, the respective neighborhoods that 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne grew up in — was released in March 2016.

The duo have been teasing a sequel for quite some time, with the Drench God initially promising that ColleGrove 2 would drop in 2020.