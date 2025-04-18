IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Meet the artists on a mission to bring color to Houston’s streets
03:58
USA Football becomes sport’s official governing body for Olympics
00:52
Colossal squid caught on camera for the first time in a century
00:30
Cardinal Dolan talks importance of hope in uncertain times
04:38
Scientists say they found a planet that may be teeming with life
00:35
This Florida town wants to implement a spring break ban
00:27
Shein, Temu, other Chinese exporters to raise prices due to tariffs
02:30
See 2-year-old bust a move at her birthday celebration
01:04
New Eli Lilly trial suggests weight-loss pill is as strong as Ozempic
02:33
DA files last-minute motion to delay Menendez resentencing
03:50
IRS considers revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status, NYT reports
01:01
Fyre Festival 2 postponed as organizers vet new event locations
00:43
RFK Jr. faces backlash after suggesting autism is preventable
02:32
Target recalls Good & Gather baby food due to elevated lead levels
00:26
Puerto Rico hit with another blackout, leaving 1.4M without power
00:28
Severe storms threaten large parts of US over Easter Weekend
01:32
Judge weighs holding Trump admin in contempt over deportations
02:55
Trump says Jerome Powell’s termination ‘cannot come fast enough’
02:16
Stocks tumble following Fed chair’s concerns over economy, tariffs
02:24
Wink Martindale dies at 91: See his 2002 interview on TODAY
07:06
UP NEXT
Meet the artists on a mission to bring color to Houston’s streets
03:58
USA Football becomes sport’s official governing body for Olympics
00:52
Colossal squid caught on camera for the first time in a century
00:30
Cardinal Dolan talks importance of hope in uncertain times
04:38
Scientists say they found a planet that may be teeming with life
00:35
This Florida town wants to implement a spring break ban
00:27
Shein, Temu, other Chinese exporters to raise prices due to tariffs
02:30
See 2-year-old bust a move at her birthday celebration
01:04
New Eli Lilly trial suggests weight-loss pill is as strong as Ozempic
02:33
DA files last-minute motion to delay Menendez resentencing
03:50
IRS considers revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status, NYT reports
01:01
Fyre Festival 2 postponed as organizers vet new event locations
00:43
RFK Jr. faces backlash after suggesting autism is preventable
02:32
Target recalls Good & Gather baby food due to elevated lead levels
00:26
Puerto Rico hit with another blackout, leaving 1.4M without power
00:28
Severe storms threaten large parts of US over Easter Weekend
01:32
Judge weighs holding Trump admin in contempt over deportations
02:55
Trump says Jerome Powell’s termination ‘cannot come fast enough’
02:16
Stocks tumble following Fed chair’s concerns over economy, tariffs
02:24
Wink Martindale dies at 91: See his 2002 interview on TODAY
07:06