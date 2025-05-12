The Dallas Stars scored three times in the third period for a 5-2 Game 3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in Dallas.

It was a controversial game-winning goal that was awarded to the Stars after a lengthy seven-minute video review.

It appeared Alexander Petrovic scored the go ahead goal on a kicking motion with the game tied 2-2 in the final frame. The puck went off his skate, and deflected in off the goal stick of Connor Hellebuyck, and it was eventually ruled a good goal. The Stars scored again just 49 seconds later and added one more for the three-goal win.

According to Jets head coach Scott Arniel, the officials told him the goal was allowed to count because Hellebuyck directed the kicked puck into the net.

“The rule states that if the puck gets kicked, if it hits a body, or a stick of anybody else other than the goaltender, it counts as a goal,” said Arniel. “It hit our goaltenders stick and went into the net. That is no goal. So they said Helly propelled the puck in. I haven’t seen the word propel in the rule book.

“That’s what we take the rule as. That’s what we thought. The situation, that’s why we thought maybe it was gonna go our direction. The rest of it, they made the decision. We got to live with it and we got to move on from it.”

The Jets weren’t making any excuses for not being ready to go after the lengthy delay as the Stars quickly scored again to all but seal up the win.

“There’s no excuses,” said Kyle Connor. “We have to be ready to play whether it’s short or long. And obviously, big momentum changer. They were able to get that one and then they scored the next shift there.

“Obviously momentum swings happen in a game and we try to turn more into our favour, but it’s just the way it happened.”

The Jets called a timeout after the second goal in less than a minute after it appeared the game had gotten away from them.

“For our line to give up two in the third period – that can’t happen,” said Jets forward Morgan Barron. “So it kinda starts with me and finding a better way. Obviously, it’s unacceptable, regardless of how they go in or the calls around it.”

The Jets still haven’t won a road game yet in the playoffs, now with eight straight post-season losses away from home. They’ve been outscored 22-7 in their four road defeats.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists for the Stars, while Roope Hintz, Thomas Harley, and Wyatt Johnston had the other markers in the victory.

Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter replied for the Jets in the loss.

The shots finished 26-25 in the Stars’ favour and the Jets were hanging in there until the defensive lapse in the third.

“I thought we played a heck of a hockey game,” said Arniel. “I thought we played a really strong game, played a really good game.

“I like a lot of what we did. I don’t think it got us rattled. I think that we got back on our heals a little bit in that next one. We gave up a rush against that top line.”

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 26 shots and has given up at least five goals in all of their first four playoff games on the road.

“He had to make some big stops,” Arniel said. “Him and (Jake) Oettinger they were going kinda toe-to-toe. There’s a lot of good looks both ways, but we’re gonna be judged our whole team. We’re gonna be all judged, not just Connor, by what happens on the road.”

Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas.

The Jets will again look for their first road victory of the playoffs in what will be a pivotal Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas starting at 7:00 p.m.