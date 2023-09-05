TikTok is overflowing with life hacks and relationship advice, but what it really nails is its ability to provide us with delicious recipes that require very few ingredients (or cooking experience, for that matter).

No expensive grocery hauls are needed to make creamy mozzarella, fudgy brownies or even freshly baked bagels. Instead, the social media app has taught us that making all our favourite foods only requires a mere two ingredients. Quite literally.

Not only are these recipes budget-friendly – which is precisely what we want to hear as we try to survive through an era of peak inflation – but they’re relatively healthy and taste incredibly good, too.

So, we’ve rounded up the very best 2-ingredient TikTok recipes you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

TikTok viral 2-ingredient recipes

2-ingredient high-protein bagels

What you’ll need:

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 cup Greek yoghurt

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celcius. Combine the two ingredients in a bowl and mix together until it looks like dough. Sprinkle your benchtop with more flour and knead the dough for a few minutes until it’s nice and smooth. Cut it into four equal pieces. Roll each piece into a thick rope and join each end to make a doughnut shape. Place your four bagels on a baking tray lined with baking paper and brush them with oil. You can also sprinkle some seasonings on top. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes or until the tops are nice and golden.

2-ingredient brownies

What you’ll need:

6 eggs

300g chocolate of choice (sugar-free will even work)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celcius. In a glass bowl, beat the eggs together until frothy. Add the melted chocolate and stir to combine. (Optional: you can add chocolate chunks or nuts to your mixture.) Pour the mixture into a baking dish lined with baking paper and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Watermelon sorbet

What you’ll need:

Frozen watermelon cut into cubes

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Scoop out into a bowl and enjoy.

Ramen noodles

What you’ll need:

3 eggs

1 cup of plain flour

Directions:

Carefully separate your eggs, leaving the whites in one bowl and the yolks in another. Add the yolks and flour into a large bowl. Whisk them together and slowly add the egg whites. Add water to the mixture and whisk until a thin batter forms. Pour the batter into a ziplock bag. Over a pot of boiling water (or stock), cut one corner of the ziplock bag and start piping noodles into the pot. Boil until the noodles come to the surface. Serve in any sauce or soup you’d normally enjoy your noodles with (maybe even top with a sunny side egg) and enjoy!

2-ingredient pumpkin pasta

What you’ll need:

1 whole butternut pumpkin

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celcius. Peel and cut your pumpkin into thin slices, then roast in the oven for 45 minutes or until soft. Add your cooled and cooked pumpkin into a blender along with the flour. Blend until combined and a nice dough has formed. To cook pasta: bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cut pasta-sized pieces of your dough into the pot. Cook for two minutes, or until the pasta floats. Drain and top with sauce of choice.

2-ingredient mozzarella

What you’ll need:

1.9L raw milk

7 tablespoons of white vinegar

Directions:

Pour the raw milk into a large pot. Gently stir until it reaches 46 degrees Celcius. Turn off the heat and add the vinegar. Gently stir to combine and then cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, leaving it to sit for 10 minutes. You should now have a curdled mixture. Scoop out the clumps from the whey and place them into a large bowl. With clean hands, squeeze the liquid out of the clumps. Place the clumps of cheese into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave it in 30-second intervals or until it reaches 70 degrees Celcius. You can now stretch and form a ball with this mixture. Place the ball of mozzarella cheese into an ice bath until ready to use.

Quinoa tortillas

What you’ll need:

1 ¼ cup uncooked quinoa

1 cup water

Directions:

Soak the quinoa in cold water for at least three hours or overnight. To make the batter, add the soaked quinoa and water into a high-speed blender and blend on the highest setting until a smooth liquid batter is formed. Warm a non-stick pan over medium-high heat and spray with oil. Scoop ¼ cup of batter in the centre of the pan, and using the back of a spoon or ladle, spread the mixture by applying a circular motion. Cook for two to three minutes on one side, then flip and cook for another one to two minutes. Serve with sweet or savoury fillings of your choice, or store in the refrigerator for up to three days.

2-ingredient pancakes

What you’ll need:

3 large peeled ripe bananas (the more ripened, the better)

2 eggs

Directions: