Two people have been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a light truck slipped down a slope and struck a private car in Hong Kong.

Police were alerted to the accident at 1.20pm on Saturday. The incident took place at No 175 Shatin Pass Road, outside Wong Tai Sin’s Fat Jong Temple.

The light truck and private car were initially parked on the slope about 20 metres (65 feet) away from each other, before the former slipped backwards down the road and struck the other vehicle.

The car’s driver, a 59-year-old man surnamed Chan, reported pain in his lower back, neck and feet.

His passenger, a 25-year-old man surnamed Wong, reported pain in his neck and hands. Both were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

Police said the truck driver, a 32-year-old woman surnamed Chan, was not injured.