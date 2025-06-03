– Two Japanese nationals have been killed in Dalian, north-eastern China, and a Chinese suspect has been detained, an official from the Japanese Embassy in Beijing said on June 3.

The two victims were male, according to sources familiar with Sino-Japanese relations. The Japanese Consulate General in Shenyang was informed by the Chinese security authorities on May 25 that the duo had been murdered, with a business dispute cited as the motivation.

The incident follows a fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, southern China, in September, and a knife attack in June 2024 at the bus stop of a Japanese school in Suzhou, near Shanghai, in which a Chinese woman was killed and a Japanese mother and child were injured.

Two Chinese men convicted of the fatal stabbings in Shenzhen and Suzhou were separately executed earlier in 2025. KYODO NEWS

