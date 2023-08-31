Two of China’s biggest and most expensive cities have relaxed regulations on home purchases, allowing more people to qualify for favorable mortgage terms for their first homes as a protracted property crisis continues to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy.

The southern business hubs of Guangzhou and Shenzhen on Wednesday became the latest cities to take steps to boost property demand, giving more people access to preferential mortgage rates and downpayment requirements regardless of their credit records if they don’t…