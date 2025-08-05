Two young men were killed Monday evening in separate shooting incidents, the latest suspected murders to rock the Arab community in recent days.
The victims were named as Saher Ibrahim, 29, from the northern Druze village of Sajur, who was killed in neighboring Rameh, and Diaa Abu Sharif, 25, who was shot dead in his car in Jaljulia two hours later.
“When we arrived at the scene of the incident… a man, around 25 years old, was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing,” said Magen David Adom paramedic Salah Zahran, whose crew attempted to resuscitate Abu Sharif while he was in critical condition.
The victim, who had been sitting in his car near his home when shot, was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. He succumbed to his wounds before reaching the hospital.
Earlier in the evening, medics arrived at the scene of a shooting in northern Israel’s Rameh, in which 29-year-old Ibrahim was also critically wounded. He was taken to Ziv Hospital in Safed but was pronounced dead by medics soon after they reached him.
Police opened investigations into both incidents but had not yet located suspects in connection with either shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
With Monday night’s back-to-back deadly incidents, a total of 155 Arab Israelis have been killed violently since the start of the year, according to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence group, which tracks murder victims in Arab society.
At this time in 2024, 138 Arab Israelis had fallen victim to homicide. This year’s tally represents a 12-percent increase compared to last year’s numbers, the organization said, meaning it is on track to become one of the most violent years recorded for Arab citizens of Israel.
