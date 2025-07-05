A South Carolina resident called the police after they saw two toddlers walking unattended on a city street in Greer on Thursday morning.

Police said that the two 2-year-olds were supposed to be at Kinder Joy Learning Academy, but they had left 15 minutes prior to being found. The children were in good condition, according to local outlet WHNS. Greer police notified the toddlers’ parents and social services.

“At this time, no charges have been filed,” police stated in a press release, according to WHNS. “The Greer Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Greer police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

A mother of one of the 2-year-olds told local outlet WYFF that she doesn’t believe the toddlers were being “properly supervised.”

“She could have been hit by a car. It could have been a dog loose,” the mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told WYFF. “It could have been someone kidnapped or, you know, just picked her up and threw them in a car.”

Kinder Joy Learning Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The daycare passed its inspection in December, according to WYFF.

The mother of one of the 2-year-olds told WYFF she won’t send her child back to the daycare.