Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles “a short while ago” today, Friday, towards Israel. This marks the eighth consecutive day of missile launches since the escalation between the two countries began.

Air raid sirens blared across various Israeli regions. Hebrew Channel 12 reported that initial estimates indicate Iran fired between 20 and 25 missiles at Israel.

Channel 12 also noted that missiles were observed striking several locations, including Haifa, Beersheba, and the Dan Envelope. Israeli media reported serious injuries as a result of the Iranian missiles.

This new wave of attacks comes hours after Israeli air defense systems reportedly failed to intercept a missile launched from Iran towards the Beersheba area, which resulted in injuries. Iran’s Mehr news agency stated that the Iranian missile targeted a high-precision technology, research, and cybersecurity center belonging to the “occupation” in Beersheba, southern Israel.

Concurrently with the new attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on his Persian-language account: “The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences, God willing, will be miserable.” On his Arabic-language account, he stated: “The Zionist enemy is getting its just deserts; it is receiving its punishment now.”