Make this Mother’s Day extra special with thoughtful gifts at every price point. Whether it’s dreamy cookware, brand name beauty, upgraded tech or accent pieces for the home, there’s something for every type of mom in our curated list of extra cute finds. Whether she loves to cook, pamper, decorate, or stay ahead of the trends, you’ll find something as special as she is.

$50 and under

These juice glasses from Anthropologie are a sweet and thoughtful gift every mom will love. Each glass is adorned with hand-applied beads and icons that will make her morning iced coffee feel extra special. With a wide variety of patterns, there’s a perfect match for every mom’s personality.

Freshen up the home with this chic plug-in wall diffuser from Vitruvi that delivers 100% natural scent for up to 500 hours. With adjustable scent strength and easy-swap cartridges, it’s a simple way to bring clean fragrance to any home.

This mini heart frame from Kate Spade is a charming gift and heartwarming way to showcase your favourite memory with mom. Its delicate design and gold accents make it a perfect keepsake.

Softly glowing and beautifully designed, this modern candle warmer from Anthropologie adds serenity to any space.

$100 and under

Stanley-lovers, rejoice — your favorite tumbler just got an upgrade with a brand-new leak-proof lid for mess-free sipping.

Wrap yourself in luxury with this consciously made robe, crafted in Portugal from 100% certified Egyptian cotton.

Show mom some love with this limited-edition self-care bundle from Canadian brand Graydon Skincare – featuring the glow-getting Supermoon Serum, a sculpting gua sha, and mini must-haves for radiant skin.

Who says tech has to be dull? Show off your style with a colourful, slim keyboard and mouse combo that’s as vibrant as you are.

This citrusy, skin-loving lineup is bursting with zest! From invigorating scrubs to minty-fresh moments, these lush little treats make the sweetest Mother’s Day surprise.

$250 and under

Enjoy this at-home rejuvenating heat treatment that boosts circulation, enhances skincare absorption, and brightens your complexion for a radiant glow.

Indulge in the best clean beauty has to offer, from full-sized favourites to luxe samples, all carefully curated to enhance your self-care routine.

These stunning hoops, with their sleek, rounded ends, add sophistication to any look. Finished in high-polish gold, they’re the perfect statement piece, as seen on Michelle Williams.

With its spacious 6-quart size and sleek stainless steel design, this All-Clad pan is perfect for crafting everything from savoury sauces to hearty stews.

The lightest, most compact Kindle yet, designed for easy reading with a brighter front light and faster page turns. Escape into your favourite stories with up to 6 weeks of battery life and a library that fits right in your pocket.

Chic and travel-ready, this cosmetic case from Monos has clever compartments, a clear zip pocket, and a handy little pouch. It’s the cutest way to organize all your beauty essentials.

Gifts worth the splurge

Sleek and chic, the Gramercy Tote brings New York sophistication to your everyday with its minimalist design and luxe leather feel.

Wrinkles, redness, and dullness? Byeee! Say hello to radiant, refreshed skin with this collagen-boosting, confidence-giving beauty essential.

Scoop it or swirl it – this dreamy machine lets you create custom frozen treats at home with 13 one-touch programs, including 6 creamy soft serve options.

Looking for the perfect statement piece? This antique style full-length mirror from Wayfair features a slender golden frame and a graceful arched crown detail.

This 14k gold gemstone and diamond bracelet from Mejuri is a dainty dream come true. Add mom’s birthstone for a personalized touch.

