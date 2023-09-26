



20 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Men

To help you find just the right gift for the men in your life (or for yourself—we won’t judge!), we’ve rounded up the best skincare gift sets for men. They serve both as a practical gift and a special treat, and we’ve found the ones that lead the pack.

Why Get a Skincare Gift Set?

Everyone appreciates a skincare set as a gift. It’s like receiving an excuse to take care of yourself! Skincare gift sets often come in nice-looking packaging, and contain products the man you’re buying for might not think of buying for himself. Since the products come as a package deal, they often are designed to work together, improving skin health and maybe even targeting specific issues he may have. A gift set takes a lot of the stress away from finding the best combination of products. As an added bonus, many gift sets come with trial size rather than full size products, meaning he can sample products before becoming a loyal user.

Get a skincare gift set for your man if he’s expressed an interest in taking better care of his skin, or if he’s tried a skincare regimen but hasn’t found the right products yet. If you know a man in your life is struggling with self esteem due to frequent breakouts, look for a skincare gift set that targets acne. If he’s concerned about wrinkles, look for one loaded with anti-aging goodies. The possibilities are endless!

What to Look for in a Skincare Gift Set for Men

The best skincare gift sets for men usually contain:

The Right Products. No pressure, but you have to find the right combination of products for the man in question. That means products he needs or wants to try, products that suit his type of skin, and products that will work toward his skincare goals.

No Harsh Additives. The best skincare products are toxin-free! Look for products that don’t contain ingredients like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and alcohol, all of which have harmful effects on skin and overall health. When it comes to skincare, naturally derived, vegan formulas reign supreme.

The Makings of a Healthy Routine. Whether you’re trying to give him a hint that it’s time to start a skincare routine or you’re hoping to supplement the one he already follows, make sure you look for products that work well together. If a set has a face wash, it should also contain a moisturizer, for example. Some sets have specialty products like eye creams or sun protection, which would make great gifts for men who already have a basic skincare regimen in place.

Reputable Brands and Products. There are lots of skincare brands out there these days, and it can be difficult to know which to trust. That’s partly why we put together this list, guiding you in the right direction. A brand’s overall reputation, however, only goes so far. To choose the right skincare gift set, you also need to check the reviews and see what users are saying. You can trust that the sets on this list are popular among users!

Wondering what skincare products men actually need to use on the daily? The mystery is solved with this best skincare gift set for men from Supply. It contains all any man needs for well hydrated, young-looking, effortlessly healthy skin. As a bonus, all of the products in Supply’s set are plant-based, meaning none of that toxic stuff makes it into any formula.

Face wash is a daily essential, and this set offers one that goes above and beyond what you might expect. That’s thanks to coconut-derived surfactants that dissolve dirt, brightening watermelon extract, lentil extract to make skin more resilient, and even rosemary to treat common skin issues. The man you’re buying for can follow that up with the set’s Ultra Lather shaving cream for facial hair maintenance. The product comes in a number of addicting scents and contains softening ingredients like mango seed butter and jojoba oil to ensure a close and gentle shave. Healing Post Shave cuts down on discomfort, the Age Defense Eye Cream protects the sensitive skin in the eye area, and the Multi-Purpose Moisturizer treats skin to aloe vera, shea butter, green tea, and more.

If you only buy one skincare gift set, make it this one!

Drunk Elephant’s Early Bird is a morning routine wrapped up in a—true to the brand—funky package. It’s for men who look on the bright side of life, and those who need a little extra help waking up in the morning. Two serums and a cream don’t make for a complete skincare routine, but they certainly help.

The first serum is called C-Firma Fresh, notable for its ascorbic acid (vitamin C), licorice root, grape juice extract, and ferulic acid. Vitamin C is a powerful brightening agent and antioxidant, licorice root targets skin affected by sun damage, grape juice extract increases cell turnover, and ferulic acid fades redness and dark spots. Because skin needs plenty of hydration to glow, there’s also a moisturizing serum in this kit, loaded with amino acids, natural oils, and fruit extracts. To tie it all together, there’s the Polypeptide Cream, harnessing these peptides (amino acids) that impact collagen production, leading to anti-aging effects.

Think the man you’re buying for is more into trying than buying at the moment? Opt for Grown Alchemist’s Save Our Skin kit, which comes with trial-size products perfect for sampling. It all starts with the brand’s gentle cleanser, made up of ingredients like chamomile, geranium, and vitamin E that protect skin and get rid of irritation.

He might like a toner as well, full of ginseng, rose flower, and more to balance and hydrate skin while ensuring clear pores. The brand’s Instant Soothing Serum relies on hyaluronic acid, a popular skincare ingredient known for its superior plumping and hydrating abilities. This serum will be a favorite—after all, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water, so it’s just the thing for thirsty skin! There’s a day cream included for further moisture over time, plus a moisturizing lip balm enhanced with antioxidants.

This is one of the best skincare gift sets for men because it contains the essentials for both a day and nighttime routine. We’re fans of how it includes two bottles of the brand’s unscented face wash, since that’s the product he’s most likely to run out of quickly. The cleanser contains salicylic acid—great for acne sufferers or men with oily skin. To complete the morning routine, users will move on from there to the vitamin C serum to fight aging and then the moisturizer with SPF to hydrate and shield skin from harsh rays.

At night, the face wash is followed by dark circle-fighting eye cream and retinol night cream. Since retinol can irritate unsuspecting skin, the night cream comes in different strengths for different tolerances. While retinol fights wrinkles, the creams niacinamide and hyaluronic acid deliver lasting moisture.

This set features Origins’ most popular products, making for a fun gift experience for those curious about what the world of skincare has to offer. It’s a great bundle for those conscious about what ingredients touch their skin, as Origins is careful not to include a whole host of potentially harmful additives, including mineral oils, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and many animal products.

One highlight of this set is the Frothy Face Wash, which contains detoxifying tourmaline and antioxidant-rich kelp extract. There’s also the oh-so popular Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion, powered by mushroom extract and natural oils, plus an anti-aging serum with niacinamide and anise, the invigorating Ginzing Gel Moisturizer, and even a clarifying face mask for when he’s feeling fancy.

Here we have the best skincare gift set for men with aging skin, which uses four products to fight the effects of time. Like all good anti-aging routines, it encourages the user to start with a dark circle-fixer, made with depuffing cactus extract, firming haloxyl, brightening niacinamide, and plumping hyaluronic acid. Then comes the clay cleanser that absorbs impurities and calms inflammation, followed by an SPF moisturizer that keeps sun-related aging away.

As a fourth and final step, Cardon provides a gel moisturizer to lock in all the anti-aging effects proposed by the first few products. Cactus extract makes another appearance to hydrate and fight oxidative stress, rosehip oil fosters skin cell regeneration, oat kernel smooths uneven texture, and artichoke leaf extract repairs damaged skin.

Visible pores are no good, especially if they’re all blocked up. This gift set from Paula’s Choice offers a targeted three-step solution with the power to transform skin’s texture. These products are cutting edge, like the 20% niacinamide treatment (a much higher concentration than you’re likely to find) that smooths and supports or the liquid exfoliant that will clear out pores faster than you can say “exfoliant.” There’s the retinol and bakuchiol treatment to maintain smaller pores and a wrinkle-free complexion, teaming up two powerful anti-aging ingredients to make a real difference.

Cleansing and exfoliating are key to setting the stage for deep hydration—at least that’s the idea behind this set from Clinique. It makes a great gift for skincare newbies, as it contains the basics: face wash, face scrub, and moisturizer. Since the cleansers are powered by charcoal, this set is particularly helpful for men with oily skin.

Once the Charcoal Face Wash or Face Scrub have done their job of cleaning out pores, Maximum Hydrator takes center stage. It provides a full 72 hours of moisture, inundating skin with a lightweight blend of anti-inflammatory green tea, soothing milk thistle, and conditioning powerhouse aloe vera.

Men can get their glow on with this brightening and smoothing skincare gift set from Ole Henriksen. It contains a trio of vegan products designed to enhance skin’s texture and breathe new life into a tired complexion. Since it works well for all kinds of men, there’s no need to guess at someone’s skin type if you’re buying the set as a gift.

Ole Henriksen proposes a great first step on the path to luminous skin: a smoothing scrub. The brand’s version stars lemon peel powder, a pigment-balancing ingredient that’s rich in vitamin C. It gets rid of skin flakes with sugarcane extract, and soothes with matricaria as an added bonus. To get at dark spots, there’s a witch hazel toner; for brightening overnight, there’s a treatment spiked with AHAs and PHAs. This set isn’t just ideal for those with tone and texture issues—it’s a fantastic anti-aging bundle, too!

Skincare extends to shaving, too! This contender for the best skincare gift set for men sets his skin up for a luxurious shave with all the products he’ll need to prep his skin, get the job done, and then recover afterwards. The key ingredients in the brand’s Facial Fuel cleanser are revitalizing menthol, stimulating caffeine, and antioxidant-full chestnut seed extract. These ensure that his skin is clean, energized, and ready for a razor.

Next comes the brushless shave cream, enhanced with natural moisturizers like sesame oil and olive fruit oil, plus aloe to preemptively soothe. To stop razor bumps and burn, there’s a formula with salicylic acid, ginseng, and more. Then to expedite the skin’s recovery and provide instant calm, there’s the Moisture Treatment. It uses soybean oil to soften, caffeine to improve circulation and even corn germ oil for antioxidant vitamin E.

Skin getting a little parched? It’s Lab Series to the rescue. Recovery Pack is great for those dehydrated days or hungover mornings when skin needs a little extra boost. It comes with trial-size versions of the brand’s gel cleanser and face lotion, plus a big ol’ bottle of Daily Rescue Water Lotion for long-term moisture.

When you really want to go all out, this is the best skincare gift set for men. It’s made up of Jack Black’s (the brand, not the actor) most helpful products, covering all the bases and then some. Go for this set when you need a last-minute Father’s Day or birthday gift he’ll get a lot of use out of.

Among Jack’s MVPs he can choose from three different cleansers: Face Buff Energizing Scrub with gentle exfoliation for face and body, Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser for a thorough wash, and Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser for a combination of cleansing and toning. There’s also an energizing body wash that doubles as shampoo, a sun blocking moisturizer, aluminum-free deodorant, protein-rich serum, lightweight body lotion, luscious shave cream, anti-aging eye cream, moisturizing lip balm, and even a thickening shampoo. It’s enough to fill the whole bathroom!

Mantl Essentials gift set is all about a buttery soft and super vibrant complexion. It works on many different skin types but goes above and beyond for men with oily skin, as it includes no-shine sheets that soak up excess oil with charcoal. An aloe-based cleanser offers a mild clean, leading the way for the brand’s shine-free sunblock or anti-aging moisturizer. These products are available through a subscription, making this a gift that keeps on giving.

Even though this anti-aging set from Jaxon Lane is called Rewind Time, it could also go by “Unwind Time”—this set is all about the restorative power of relaxation through self-care! Jaxon Lane is a pro at that, creating bro-friendly skincare products that encourage skincare as a ritual rather than another item on the to-do list.

This particular set includes the famous Bro Mask, a two-piece mask (beard-friendly!) imbued with anti-aging magic. That’s because it contains vitamin B3 for moisture, collagen to fill in fine lines, hyaluronic acid to round out that chiseled chin, plus peptides, green tea, and others for nutrients and antioxidants galore! It also comes with a calming gel cleanser, firming and protecting serum, a sunscreen, and a high-quality moisturizer.

Know a dude looking forward to an upcoming vacation? This Sun and Travel Set from Malin and Goetz is the perfect gift! It has all he’ll need to keep his skin safe while soaking up sun (thanks to a mineral sunscreen and lip balm with SPF), plus a mini deodorant and a travel kit full of the brand’s best-selling products. That includes a cleanser, body wash, moisturizer, body lotion, shampoo, and conditioner. Sunny holiday packing sorted!

For acne control and acne scar treatment, this is the best skincare gift set for men. Murad has put together a winning combination of cleanser, acne treatment, sunscreen, and scar treatment that won’t rest until skin is free and clear. The clarifying cleanser is high in antioxidants and contains salicylic acid for astringent purposes, perfect for treating acne.

Using rice bran to combat signs of aging and natural acids to remove dead skin cells that clog pores and lead to pimples, the acne treatment revives skin bogged down with breakouts. To repair skin on the other end (as in once the acne has cleared), there’s the InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment, developed to fix discoloration, balance skin, and blur scars.

He may not be a mask-a-holic yet, but after you give him this set he will be! It contains three of Peter Thomas Roth’s best skincare masks. The first is a cucumber-infused product with papaya, chamomile, pineapple, and sugarcane to encourage flakes to fall and leave skin smoother. Then there’s a pumpkin enzyme mask, tackling uneven skin tone and fine lines. The last is an opulent mask with real gold inside, designed to firm skin and leave it glowing.

This set from Patricks is ideal for men with normal or dry skin who travel frequently, as it has three travel-size products to take care of skin while on the go. One is a natural deodorant that stands up against the strongest chemical-laced products without a drop of harmful additives. Then, there’s a body wash that cleans without stripping. Its ingredients include vitamins A, C, and E, extra antioxidants, and green tea to address inflammation.

Finally, an anti-aging moisturizer gives skin a matte finish and plenty of softness. Don’t worry—this kit has a brother for men with oily skin, so no matter his skin type there’s a Patricks Travel Essentials set that fits.

Bulldog is a favorite unpretentious skincare brand, and this kit contains three of its best face products. While you’ll have to get a cleanser separately, this comes with a serum, moisturizer, and eye stick that all smooth and brighten for a fresh-faced look.

Bringing up the rear of our list is this Everyday Essentials kit from Oars and Alps, but it’s anything but a last-place set. We’ll admit it’s not solely skincare focused—you’ll find a shampoo and a conditioner in here, too—but still a contender.

The brand’s natural deodorant makes an appearance in this kit, as does the shine-free lip balm. Because skincare doesn’t just mean the face, there’s a body wash in here as well, full of naturally derived ingredients to bring skin to full health. Plus the face wash bar, revolutionizing how skincare products are applied to make it that much easier to stick to a regular routine.