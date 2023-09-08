olive’s 20 celebration cocktails

Kir royale

A classic aperitif, this drink contains champagne, cassis (blackcurrant liqueur) and a blackberry to garnish. Feel free to customise with other flavours – elderflower and orange liqueurs also work well.

Celebration mocktail

Alcohol free doesn’t mean you have to miss out when it comes to party drinks. Our celebration mocktail is a delicious blend of fruit juice, nutmeg, egg white and alcohol-free gin.

French 75

Raise a celebratory glass with our French 75 recipe. This classic champagne cocktail is simple to make but looks stunning, perfect for the party season.

Buck’s fizz

Make a simple but sophisticated buck’s fizz in minutes using champagne or crémant and orange juice – it’s one of the best two-ingredient cocktails.

Homemade champagne and grenadine cocktails

Jazz up fizz with homemade grenadine – it’s much easier to make than you think.

Champagne and berry fizz

Try this twist on a sgroppino, with champagne or cava and a scoop of berry sorbet to create a five-minute dessert.

Negroni sbagliato

Swapping gin for prosecco makes for a lighter negroni and softens the bitterness, an ideal aperitif for those who find the classic Italian cocktail a bit much.

Spritz

A spritz is a versatile three-ingredient drink that’s perfect to sip before a meal –and also makes a lovely celebratory drink. It’s perhaps most often made with Campari or Aperol, but any bitter aperitif will work.

Sloe gin fizz

The rich berry flavours and tart-sweet character of sloe gin balance perfectly with the lemon in this cocktail – it’s super quaffable. For an extra decadent twist, try swapping the sparkling water for dry sparkling wine or champagne.

Espresso martini

The ultimate coffee cocktail, this recipe blends fresh espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur for a sweet, velvety drink that still packs a punch.

Passion fruit martini

Add sharpness and sweetness to your next martini with fresh passion fruit and lime juice. Vanilla vodka, if you have it, works well in this recipe. Serve with a celebratory shot of champagne alongside.

More like this

50/50 martini

Customise this 50/50 martini by swapping the white vermouth for rosé. Choose your favourite gin and garnish with an olive, some brine, cucumber or lemon.

Blood orange sgroppino

Save time and impress friends by combining drinks with dessert. Sweet and boozy, this twist on a traditional Venetian cocktail of lemon sorbet and prosecco uses blood oranges to give an extra boost of colour and flavour.

Classic sidecar

This simple mix of cognac, lemon juice and Cointreau tastes more complex than you might think. Serve with a sugar rim on the glass to sweeten the cocktail as you sip.

Clementine fizz

This super-simple recipe – using just three ingredients – makes enough for six people, perfect for parties and gatherings.

Pineapple mezcal margarita

We often opt for fizz for celebratory drinks but try this smoky, tropical cocktail using mezcal and pineapple instead for something different.

Mezcal sour

Mezcal, pisco and Select Aperitivo are the stars of this punchy yet elegant cocktail.

Classic bellini

Bellinis are perfect for easy entertaining. Traditionally made with fresh white peach purée and chilled prosecco – you can use yellow peaches if you can’t find white, and champagne or cremate instead of prosecco.

Bakewell tart fizz

We’ve turned the classic British bakewell tart into a fizz cocktail by adding cherry liqueur and nutty amaretto. It’s the perfect dessert tipple.

Cosmo margarita

Cosmopolitan meets margarita in this fragrant and sophisticated cocktail, made with hibiscus tea, tequila and triple sec.