Bring burgers to life with these mini monsters at a Halloween or kids’ party. They’re easy to make and lots of fun. Not only do they take less than 15 minutes to cook, but the recipe is easily sized up to feed a crowd.

Grab a piece of this ‘gut-wrenching’ pizza bread, complete with blood-red tomato sauce and oozing cheese centre. Great for sharing at a Halloween party bash, you can easily customise with the fillings of your choice.

Hubble bubble, toil and trouble… this green soup is sure to delight any little witches or wizards. It’s the perfect way to use up frozen petit pois peas along with a few storecupboard ingredients. We’ve finished ours with a scattering of crisp streaky bacon, but vegetarians can rest assured, it’s just as delicious without.

This easy pasta dish is a great way to use up some leftover storecupboard ingredients. Flavour orzo with black bean sauce and add peas, sweetcorn, peppers and ham for lots of colour.

Grown-ups and kids alike will love these bat-shaped tortilla chips with homemade guacamole and salsa. They’re the perfect accompaniment to a full Halloween dinner spread.

Move over, pumpkin – did you know there is a whole range of alternative fruit and veg that you can carve to look like jack-o’-lanterns? Inspire the kids to get creative (under supervision) and carve their own freaky faces into bell peppers with a mixed grain filling. It’s a healthy dinner that tastes frightfully good, too.

Kids will love to help decorate these Halloween-themed pizzas. With a little care and attention, it’s easy to create an eerie spider pattern using salami, olives or peppers – or let them unleash their creativity and make their own mysterious masterpiece.

This one’s not for the faint hearted, but it’s sure to be a conversation starter. Top green tagliatelle with a jar of ready-made tomato sauce, then finish with the pièce de résistance – eerie ‘eyeballs’ made with cherry tomatoes and mozzarella balls. Ghoulish and gory, yes, but surprisingly tasty, too.

Make a veggie roast everyone will love – this squash is packed with nuts, barley and herbs, so it has plenty of flavour and lots of lovely textures. This is a great dish to prepare ahead for a dinner party, simply pop it in the oven when you’re ready.

This spider’s web taco tip is perfect alongside our healthy Halloween nachos and served as a pre-dinner snack. Pipe your dip with soured cream like a spider’s web for a spooky finish.

Serve this vegetarian tomato sauce over spaghetti with monstrous garlic bread to soak up the sweet and tangy sauce. This dish is incredibly versatile as you can choose to keep it vegetarian and add mushrooms or serve it with a protein of your choice: chorizo, chicken or prawns are our suggestions, but you could pick any of your favourites.

Try an alternative to root veg in stews, with pumpkin. Our beef & pumpkin stew is a great way to use up the flesh of leftover pumpkins (check they’re recommended for eating first). Enjoy a warming bowl with a side of crusty bread for a filling evening meal.

Make the autumnal flavours of pumpkin the star of the show with this bubbling three-cheese fondue. Hollow out the pumpkin and bake until tender, then fill with a blend of emmental, gruyère and mature cheddar for a really luxurious dinner. Dip in chunks of crusty bread or roast potatoes, or simply eat with a spoon – you’ll be able to scoop out chunks of soft, roasted pumpkin along with the melted cheese.

Embrace the autumn spirit and pay homage to pumpkins with this effortless pasta creation that truly celebrates this versatile gourd. The secret to its captivating depth of taste? A delightful combination of vodka and a hint of chilli, perfect for adding a little kick to the sauce.

Heading out for a chilly evening of trick or treating? A bowl of warming pumpkin soup is just what you need to raise the spirits. We’ve given this classic recipe an extra kick with a hint of chilli plus extra flavour from spices such as cumin, garam masala and ginger. Finish with a swirl of cream and crunchy roasted pumpkin seeds for a supercharged autumnal dinner.

Kids will love to get involved with conjuring up this tasty one-pot with leeks, bacon and pieces of pumpkin. It can be made in the microwave and only uses six ingredients – a lovely, fuss-free family dinner option that everyone will enjoy.

Turn dinner into a delightful experience by serving a savoury crumble that ditches the sugar and swaps out the fruit for a delectable squash filling. This comforting dish epitomises autumnal suppers, delivering a warm and hearty feast that will charm your taste buds.

Entertaining a large crowd? This stunning vegan stuffed pumpkin is sure to cause a stir. Packed with a fragrant mixture of herb and apple-infused rice with crunchy pecans and ruby red pomegranate seeds, it’s the perfect plant-based feast for all gourmet ghouls.

These meatballs are easy to make and pair perfectly with pumpkin mash for a seasonal supper suitable for the whole family. We’ve mixed lean minced beef with onion, apple, red pepper and oregano, and served with a rich tomato sauce. If you want to get ahead, you can make the meatballs ahead of time and store in the fridge for two days, or freeze for even longer.

The ultimate Halloween dinner for lasagne lovers has to be this caramelised squash and spinach lasagne. Filled with layers of spinach and slow-roasted squash, creamy white sauce and crunchy golden pine nuts, this pasta dinner can be made ahead, is suitable for vegetarians and freezer-friendly.

