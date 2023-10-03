A little later into the Spec Ops campaign, you’ll have the chance to use a remote terminal to eliminate a large group of hostile forces with mortar strikes. It’s a very Call of Duty-esque sequence that gives you a brief rush of satisfaction as you eliminate an overwhelming force. Soon, though, you survey the ruins of the attack and learn the horrible truth. Not only did that chemical weapon you so gleefully rained down upon your enemies cause them to die a brutal death (at least those fortunate enough to not still be alive), but you also murdered a group of nearby civilians who still wear the terror of their final moments on their charred faces. Though Spec Ops often conveys the horrors of war, no moment hits quite as hard as this one.

7. Ocean House Hotel – Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Despite what its name may lead you to believe, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines isn’t really a horror game. It utilizes many horror genre concepts, but the vast majority of the game doesn’t exist to scare you. Hell, as a vampire in this game’s world, you are often the thing that people are supposed to be terrified of.

However, that entire dynamic is upended when you enter Ocean House Hotel. Modeled after the very best amusement park-style haunted houses, Ocean House Hotel is full of the supernatural fights that you’d sooner expect to find in a film like Poltergeist than a game like this. Yet, Ocean House is so much more than a collection of all-too-effective jump scares. Strange sounds often break the haunting silence in often unexpected places, and there is a disturbing story behind this location that awaits to “amuse” anyone who is daring enough to seek it out.

Though a few games on this list offer brief detours into the horror genre that stand in contrast with the rest of the experience, it’s the way this moment plays off of the “immersive” sim qualities of the title without entirely abandoning them that makes it special.

6. The Night Folk – Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar loves to make you think that you’re going to encounter something terrifying in one of their games (just take a look at the urban legends about the forest area of GTA: San Andreas), but they rarely actually put anything genuinely terrifying in their open worlds. Well, Red Dead Redemption 2 actually breaks that “rule” several times by forcing you to confront some of the most terrifying moments in any Rockstar game. Yet, none of those moments compare to the reveal of the Night Folk.

You can actually encounter the Night Folk in several different ways in RDR 2, but they all occur in the bayou: an already terrifying swamp area that resembles those ominous, but ultimately innocent, areas Rockstar loves to put in their games. While traveling through those uninviting lands, you may encounter a crying woman in white or almost run into a dead horse in the middle of the road. Many of these encounters are traps set by a group of psychotic, largely silent, possibly cannibalistic figures known only as the Night Folk.