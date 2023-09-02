Is your new pup a living doll? Then why not give your dog a name that evokes childhood memories of play! From cuddly cloth toys to sophisticated fashion figures, we’ve compiled a list of doll names for dogs. After all, we all know that puppies (and adult dogs you might adopt), much like dolls, want nothing more than to be loved.

Pre 1950 Dolls

Bambina — A doll made of felt that brought hours of happiness to young girls in the 1920s.

— A doll made of felt that brought hours of happiness to young girls in the 1920s. Betsy Wetsy — Perhaps a name for a new pup with a propensity to tinkle, this “drink and wet” doll was a playmate for generations of children.

— Perhaps a name for a new pup with a propensity to tinkle, this “drink and wet” doll was a playmate for generations of children. Bye-Lo — A baby doll from the 1920s.

— A baby doll from the 1920s. Raggedy Ann — The perfect name for a loyal, cuddly canine companion, this rag doll was created by the imagination of author Johnny Gruelle in 1915. (Here’s a fun fact: Raggedy Ann had a dog named Rags!)

— The perfect name for a loyal, cuddly canine companion, this rag doll was created by the imagination of author Johnny Gruelle in 1915. (Here’s a fun fact: Raggedy Ann had a dog named Rags!) Sally Jane— A good name for a dog who has made it through tough times, this doll from the 1930s was made of hard rubber that wouldn’t break.

Popular Dolls from the 1950s

Barbie — You can say “Hi, Barbie!” all the time if you name your dog after the undisputed queen of all dolldom! Definitely one of the most popular doll names for dogs. (We’ve fetched an entire list of Barbie-themed names.)

— You can say “Hi, Barbie!” all the time if you name your dog after the undisputed queen of all dolldom! Definitely one of the most popular doll names for dogs. (We’ve fetched an entire list of Barbie-themed names.) Cissy — Your dog is an original, so why not name her after the first ever American fashion doll?

— Your dog is an original, so why not name her after the first ever American fashion doll? Ginger — Dubbed “the darling of the doll world,” this doll’s name would be a good fit for your darling dog.

— Dubbed “the darling of the doll world,” this doll’s name would be a good fit for your darling dog. Lilli — This German doll was the inspiration for Barbie!

— This German doll was the inspiration for Barbie! Patti Playpal — This doll was a child-sized companion for little ones in the 50s and 60s.

— This doll was a child-sized companion for little ones in the 50s and 60s. Poor Pitiful Pearl — Before becoming a doll, Poor Pitiful Pearl was produced in pen and ink for New Yorker magazine comic illustrations by William Steig, who would go on to create the beloved character of Shrek.

— Before becoming a doll, Poor Pitiful Pearl was produced in pen and ink for New Yorker magazine comic illustrations by William Steig, who would go on to create the beloved character of Shrek. Tiny Tears— As a child, actress Patty Duke starred in a commercial about this weeping doll.

Popular Dolls from the 1960s

Baby Nancy — The first mass produced Black doll debuted in 1969.

— The first mass produced Black doll debuted in 1969. Chatty Cathy — Does your new buddy love to bark? You might want to name her after this talking doll, which debuted in 1959.

— Does your new buddy love to bark? You might want to name her after this talking doll, which debuted in 1959. Heidi — The name of this tiny Pocketbook doll would be a good fit for a Lilliputian-sized pup.

— The name of this tiny Pocketbook doll would be a good fit for a Lilliputian-sized pup. Lazy Dazy — The name of this doll, who loved to doze off, would be a good fit for a canine couch potato (or an ironic name if your tail-wagging chum is very active).

— The name of this doll, who loved to doze off, would be a good fit for a canine couch potato (or an ironic name if your tail-wagging chum is very active). Little Miss No Name — If you’ve been mulling over monikers but can’t come up with the perfect name for your pup, you might want to name her after this 1965 doll, whose looks were inspired by the wide-eyed orphans in paintings by artist Margaret Keene.

— If you’ve been mulling over monikers but can’t come up with the perfect name for your pup, you might want to name her after this 1965 doll, whose looks were inspired by the wide-eyed orphans in paintings by artist Margaret Keene. Mrs. Beasley — Are you a fan of classic TV? How about a Family Affair-themed name for the new fur baby in your family?

— Are you a fan of classic TV? How about a Family Affair-themed name for the new fur baby in your family? Penny Brite — A name that would be a merry moniker for a dog, the Penny Brite doll was created as a more modest alternative to the more mature Barbie fashion doll.

— A name that would be a merry moniker for a dog, the Penny Brite doll was created as a more modest alternative to the more mature Barbie fashion doll. Sindy — The United Kingdom’s answer to Barbie in the 60s.

— The United Kingdom’s answer to Barbie in the 60s. Thumbelina — The name of this baby doll would just fit a petite pup…or would be a fun, ironic name for a Great Dane!

— The name of this baby doll would just fit a petite pup…or would be a fun, ironic name for a Great Dane! Tressy— This doll can wear her hair long or short.

Popular Dolls from the 1970s

Blithe— This big-eyed doll has experienced a renaissance in recent years. Blythe’s name means “cheerful.”

Crissy— If your dog has long hair, you might want to name her after the doll whose coif could be controlled with just a turn of a knob. Thanks to the popularity of the original auburn-haired doll, friends for Chrissy were also manufactured in the 1970s, among them a flazen-tressed fashion doll named Kerry; Crissy’s cousin, Velvet; Velvet’s sibling, Cinnamon, and Tara.

Dawn– At only six inches tall, Dawn dolls may have been small in stature, but for a short time they came close to towering over the popularity of Barbie. Dawn would be a perfect name for a puppy at the dawn of life, or if you want to pay tribute to one of Dawn’s friends, you could choose for your canine companion the name:

Angie

Connie

Dale

Gloria

Jessica

Longlocks

Holly Hobbie– Known as “the blue girl” during the days when she appeared on American Greetings cards, as Holly Hobbie the little cloth doll became one of the 70s most endearing dolls. If you have adopted more than one pup, you could name them after Holly Hobbie’s friends, Amy and Carrie.

Sasha– Prized by collectors, Sasha dolls gained fame for their uniqueness.

1980s Dolls

American Girl– From historical to contemporary characters, generations of children have found a doll to love and identify with thanks to the creations of Pleasant Company. Over the years the dolls produced have included:

Addy Walker

Caroline Abbott

Cecile Rey

Claudie Wells

Elizabeth Cole (aka Lizzie Bitsy)

Felicity Merriman

Josefina Montoya

Kaya

Kirsten Larsen

Kit Kittredge

Marie-Grace Gardner

Molly McIntire

Nanea Mitchell

Nellie O’Malley

Rebecca Rubin

Ruthie Smithens

Samantha Parkington

Cabbage Patch Kids– The craze of the 80s for both children and collectors, there were a wide number of cloth dolls produced, each of whom was given a double name.

Flower Fairies– Hasbro’s tiny winged wonders were each gifted gardening-themed names:

Almond Blossom

Beechnut

Bindweed

Blackthorn

Buttercup

Celandine

Christmas Tree

Daisy

Elderflower

English Rose

Fairy Princess

Forget-Me-Not

Freesia The Wishing Fairy

Fuchsia

Fumitory

Garden Ballet

Guelder Rose

Hazelnut

Heliotrope

Holly

Laburnum

Lavender

Marigold

Mayflower

Narcissus

Nasturtium

Orchid

Plum

Poppy

Purple Clover

Red Clover

Rosebay Willowherb

Snowdrop

Stork’s Bill

Sweet Pea

Tulip

Wild Cherry Blossom

Wilde Rose

Jem– If your new four-legged friend is “truly, truly, truly outrageous,” you could name her after the doll whose debut coincided with the cartoon Jem and The Holograms. If you are a true fan of the 80s Saturday morning show, you could also choose the name of Jem’s real identity (Jerrica Benton) or one of the members of the band: Aja, Kimber, or Shana.

Polly Pocket– A fun name for a pint-sized pup.

Lady Lovely Locks– If Rover is paw-sitively regal, you might want to name her after the princess of the Kingdom of Lovely Locks. Friends of the doll with the multi-colored coif were called Maiden Fair Hair and Maiden Curly Crown, and Lovely Locks’ dog was dubbed Silky Pup.

Rainbow Brite– A name for the dog who brightens your day.

Strawberry Shortcake– A good name for your “Berry Best Friend!”

1990s Dolls

Betty Spaghetty– If your new canine companion has long, lank fur, this 90s rubber doll may come to mind.

Sally Secrets– Since your new canine companion will also be your confidante, you might want to consider naming her after the tiny doll who hid fun treasures in her hair and shoes.

2000s Dolls

Bratz– Does your new tail wagging chum have a bit of a ‘tude? Then you might want to turn to these dolls from MGA Entertainment for inspiration:

Cloe

Jade

Sasha

Yasmine

Diva Starz– If your dog is a bit of a diva, you might want to name her after one of these fashion dolls from Mattel:

Liv dolls– Fashion dolls were all the rage in the aughts, thanks in part to these snazzily clad characters from Spin Master Ltd:

Alexis

Daniela

Hayden

Katie

Sophia

Moxie Girlz– Like Bratz dolls, these fashion figures combined confidence with trendy clothes:

Avery

Lexa

Sasha

Sophina

Moxie Teenz– Arizona, Bijou, Melrose, Tristen

MyScene dolls– A doll for tweens, these stylish figures included:

Chelsea

Delancey

Hudson, Madison

Nia

River

Popular Dolls from the 2010s

Monster High– If you are looking to scare up a slightly spooky name for Spot, you might want the name of one of these emo-influenced dolls:

Clawdeen Wolf

Cleo de Nile

Deuce Gorgon

Draculaura

Frankie Stein

Lagoona Blue

Novi Stars– Since your dog is “out of this world,” why not give her a name of one of these alien fashion dolls:

Alie Lectric

Anne Artic

Ari Roma

Carmela Sweet

Cici Thru

Doe A. Deer

Frostina Sprinkles

Gail Lexi

Ina Ferna

Justina Hour

Mae Tallick

Malie Tasker

Mimi Merize

Nita Light

Roe Botik

Sila Clops

Tily Vizon

Tula Toned

Una Verse

Vera Tabray

Boy Dolls

Big Jim– A cute name for a tiny tailwagger, this muscular 60s action figure knew karate!

Captain Action– A name for a dog with an adventurous spirit, this action figure began transforming into various superheroes in 1966.

G.I. Joe– A name for the pup of a patriotic pet parent, G.I. Joe has been a symbol in action figure form of the branches of the US armed forces.

He-Man– The name of this macho superhero could be an amusing name for a Chihuahua or other tiny tail-wagger!

Ken– The quintessential male doll, the name of Barbie’s BF would be perfect for the dog with “Kenergy.”

Logan– The first boy doll in the American Girl line of dolls.

Major Matt Mason– You love your dog to the moon and back, so why not name him after a doll that celebrated America’s dream of sending a man to the moon? Making its debut on store shelves in 1966, this action figure was an astronaut who worked on the lunar surface.

Raggedy Andy– Raggedy Ann’s little brother.

Stretch Armstrong– A great name for a Dachshund, this rubbery action figure always bounced back after being tugged and twisted.

Scary Dolls from Movies

Annabelle– This demonic doll was so popular that it appeared in four films: The Conjuring, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home.

Billy– While the casual fan of frightening films may know him only as Jigsaw, true terror buffs know that Billy was the name given to the ventriloquist’s doll that informs victims of the horror that they are about to face.

Brahms– Although music lovers may think that you’ve named your dog after the classical composer, film fans will know that your pup’s moniker comes from the creepy porcelain doll character from the 2016 horror flick The Boy.

Chuckesme– Although never seen on the big screen, the animatronic doll that was to portray a baby Renesmee in Breaking Dawn Part One has gained fame among Twilight fans! Chuckesme (who is rumored to be haunted!) is a popular attraction for tourists visiting the Forever Twilight in Forks collection in Forks, Washington.

Chucky– The Child’s Play franchise gave rise not only to such sequels as Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, but also a Chucky television series.

Fats– The ventriloquist’s doll from the William Goldman-penned classic, Magic.

Hugo– The name of a ventriloquist’s doll in two fright flicks– Dead of Night from 1945 and Devil Doll from 1964.

M3gan– The tale of an AI doll who turns from friend to foe.

Otto– Perhaps the first evil doll on the silver screen, this sinister ventriloquist’s puppet had film fans talking about the movie The Great Gabbo back in 1929.

Sabrina– A sinister doll, but a beautiful name!

Doll Brands

Adora

Annalee

Bradford

Effanbee

Galoob

Hasbro

Ideal

Jumeau

Kenner

Knickerbocker

Madame Alexander

Mattel

Tonner

Volland

