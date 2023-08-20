DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When it comes to naming our furry friends, sometimes their appearance gives the best inspiration. For those scruffy, shaggy, and tousled pups, a name that matches their unique look can be both fitting and utterly adorable. Here’s a list of scruffy dog names inspired by their delightful disheveled appearances!

Unisex Scruffy Dog Names

Bärli – A Swiss-German term of endearment meaning little bear (and the name of our scruffy male dog!)

– A Swiss-German term of endearment meaning little bear (and the name of our scruffy male dog!) Bear – For pups resembling the shaggy coat of a bear.

– For pups resembling the shaggy coat of a bear. Blizzard – Because you know you’ll be covered in a blizzard of fur as soon as you start to brush it.

– Because you know you’ll be covered in a blizzard of fur as soon as you start to brush it. Bristle – For the rough and tough coat.

– For the rough and tough coat. Bumble – Like a bumblebee, fuzzy and lively.

– Like a bumblebee, fuzzy and lively. Chaos – For that perfectly messy look.

– For that perfectly messy look. Char – A play on the word “charcoal” for darker scruffy coats.

– A play on the word “charcoal” for darker scruffy coats. Chewie – Short for “Chewbacca” from Star Wars.

– Short for “Chewbacca” from Star Wars. Cloud – For fluffy, light-colored scruffs.

– For fluffy, light-colored scruffs. Cobble – For those with a bumpy, cobblestone-like appearance.

– For those with a bumpy, cobblestone-like appearance. Cotton – Soft, fluffy, and white like cotton.

– Soft, fluffy, and white like cotton. Curly – For those with a curly, scruffy mane.

– For those with a curly, scruffy mane. Drizzle – Perfect for a grayish, scattered coat.

– Perfect for a grayish, scattered coat. Duster – Because they might look like a dust mop.

– Because they might look like a dust mop. Fidget – For those who are always ruffling up their fur.

– For those who are always ruffling up their fur. Flint – Rough on the outside, sparky on the inside.

– Rough on the outside, sparky on the inside. Fluffernutter – A playful name for a scruffy yet fluffy pup.

– A playful name for a scruffy yet fluffy pup. Fringe – When the fringe overshadows their eyes.

– When the fringe overshadows their eyes. Frost – For those with a light, scattered, frost-like appearance.

– For those with a light, scattered, frost-like appearance. Fuzz – Simple and cute, perfect for a shaggy coat.

– Simple and cute, perfect for a shaggy coat. Fuzzy-Wuzzy – After the playful children’s rhyme.

– After the playful children’s rhyme. Grizzle – A mix of grayish and scruffy appearances.

– A mix of grayish and scruffy appearances. Hairy – Self-explanatory, but fun!

– Self-explanatory, but fun! Hobo – A bit ragged but full of charm.

– A bit ragged but full of charm. Jazz – Messy yet rhythmic and flowing.

– Messy yet rhythmic and flowing. Knot – For those with tangled fur.

– For those with tangled fur. Mop – When hair covers their eyes just like a mop head.

– When hair covers their eyes just like a mop head. Muffin – A sweet name for a scruffy little dog.

– A sweet name for a scruffy little dog. Noodle – For those with long, curly, noodle-like hair.

– For those with long, curly, noodle-like hair. Nugget – Small, golden, and a bit rough around the edges.

– Small, golden, and a bit rough around the edges. Patch – Perfect for scruffy dogs with patchy fur.

– Perfect for scruffy dogs with patchy fur. Pebbles – When their fur has a pebbly appearance.

– When their fur has a pebbly appearance. Puff – For the fluffy scruffs.

– For the fluffy scruffs. Rags – Draped in a raggedy old coat.

– Draped in a raggedy old coat. Ripple – For fur that has waves or ruffles.

– For fur that has waves or ruffles. Rough – For that rough, uncombed look.

– For that rough, uncombed look. Ruff – An obvious classic.

– An obvious classic. Rug – Might be mistaken for a small area rug.

– Might be mistaken for a small area rug. Rumble – For the wild, untamed look.

– For the wild, untamed look. Rusty – Perfect for a reddish, scruffy coat.

– Perfect for a reddish, scruffy coat. Scrappy – For a small, scruffy dog with a big personality.

– For a small, scruffy dog with a big personality. Scrapper – One who looks like they’ve had a few tussles.

– One who looks like they’ve had a few tussles. Scratch – For the scruffy pup who’s always itching.

– For the scruffy pup who’s always itching. Scuff – A mix of scruffy and rough.

– A mix of scruffy and rough. Shear – For pups who look like they need a trim.

– For pups who look like they need a trim. Smokey – Perfect for grayish, scruffy coats.

– Perfect for grayish, scruffy coats. Snarl – For those with tangled and twisted fur.

– For those with tangled and twisted fur. Spike – For those with spikey tousled fur.

– For those with spikey tousled fur. Spindle – For thin dogs with long, scruffy hair.

– For thin dogs with long, scruffy hair. Splash – For dogs with a splatter of scruffiness.

– For dogs with a splatter of scruffiness. Sprout – For the little scruffy dogs with a wild side.

– For the little scruffy dogs with a wild side. Static – For fur that looks like it’s been shocked.

– For fur that looks like it’s been shocked. Stitch – Looks like they’ve been sewn together with love.

– Looks like they’ve been sewn together with love. Stormy – For a wild, unpredictable coat.

– For a wild, unpredictable coat. Strand – For long, flowing scruffy fur.

– For long, flowing scruffy fur. Suede – A velvety, rough look.

– A velvety, rough look. Tangle – For those with a knotted appearance.

– For those with a knotted appearance. Thistle – After the rugged plant.

– After the rugged plant. Thread – For pups with long, stringy hair.

– For pups with long, stringy hair. Thunder – For a powerful, scruffy appearance.

– For a powerful, scruffy appearance. Tousle – Just like their tousled mane.

– Just like their tousled mane. Tumble – Looks like they’ve tumbled through the bushes.

– Looks like they’ve tumbled through the bushes. Twirl – For a slightly curly scruff.

– For a slightly curly scruff. Twist – For curly, twisty fur.

– For curly, twisty fur. Waffle – Textured and a little messy.

– Textured and a little messy. Werewolf – For the werewolf‘s shaggy appearance.

– For the werewolf‘s shaggy appearance. Whisker – Scruffy, especially around the snout.

– Scruffy, especially around the snout. Wisp – Thin, light, and scruffy.

– Thin, light, and scruffy. Woolly – For the sheep-like scruffs.

– For the sheep-like scruffs. Wookiee – Because of the Chewbacca resemblance.

– Because of the Chewbacca resemblance. Zigzag – For the unpredictable, scruffy fur pattern.

Scruffy Dog Names: Female

Blossom – A bloom, representing the blossoming fur.

– A bloom, representing the blossoming fur. Buffy – Inspired by ‘buffed’ or tousled fur.

– Inspired by ‘buffed’ or tousled fur. Cameo – A carved gem; for a unique and standout appearance.

– A carved gem; for a unique and standout appearance. Dolly – After Dolly Parton, for her voluminous hair.

– After Dolly Parton, for her voluminous hair. Elsa – Inspired by the snow queen with a flowing mane.

– Inspired by the snow queen with a flowing mane. Feather – Soft and fluffy.

– Soft and fluffy. Heather – Named after the mixed-color shrub.

– Named after the mixed-color shrub. Ivy – Wild and untamed like the plant.

– Wild and untamed like the plant. Kerani – Means “curls” in Sanskrit.

– Means “curls” in Sanskrit. Medusa – Although known for her snake hair, the name evokes intricate and curling patterns.

– Although known for her snake hair, the name evokes intricate and curling patterns. Nala – The lioness from “The Lion King”; for a fierce, scruffy appearance.

– The lioness from “The Lion King”; for a fierce, scruffy appearance. Ondina – Latin for “little wave”, capturing the wavy essence of curly hair.

– Latin for “little wave”, capturing the wavy essence of curly hair. Ursa – Latin for “bear”; for bear-like shaggy coats.

– Latin for “bear”; for bear-like shaggy coats. Willow – A free-flowing tree, much like a dog’s flowing coat.

Shaggy Dog Names: Male

Alfie – Short for “Alfred,” it evokes the appearance of a distinguished yet disheveled gentleman.

– Short for “Alfred,” it evokes the appearance of a distinguished yet disheveled gentleman. Bardan – Derived from Sanskrit, meaning “curly-haired”.

– Derived from Sanskrit, meaning “curly-haired”. Barkley – Combining “bark” with a playful suffix.

– Combining “bark” with a playful suffix. Bramble – English for a thorny shrub; wild and untamed, much like scruffy hair.

– English for a thorny shrub; wild and untamed, much like scruffy hair. Brennan – Irish origin, meaning “little raven”; indicative of dark and wavy locks.

– Irish origin, meaning “little raven”; indicative of dark and wavy locks. Caden – Of Gaelic origin, can relate to wild spirit.

– Of Gaelic origin, can relate to wild spirit. Curly – English, directly describing curly hair.

– English, directly describing curly hair. Cyrus – Of Persian origin, often associated with the sun and its rays, symbolic of wild, radiant hair.

– Of Persian origin, often associated with the sun and its rays, symbolic of wild, radiant hair. Drake – Means “dragon”, symbolizing wildness and untamed nature.

– Means “dragon”, symbolizing wildness and untamed nature. Eoghan – Celtic origin, meaning “born of the yew”; related to wild, natural growth.

– Celtic origin, meaning “born of the yew”; related to wild, natural growth. Forrest – English, symbolizing the wild and natural growth, like hair.

– English, symbolizing the wild and natural growth, like hair. Guthrie – Gaelic origin, meaning “windy spot”; resembling wavy, windswept hair.

– Gaelic origin, meaning “windy spot”; resembling wavy, windswept hair. Harley – Old English, meaning “hare’s meadow”; wild nature.

– Old English, meaning “hare’s meadow”; wild nature. Lionel – Latin origin, meaning “young lion”, which can symbolize a thick mane.

– Latin origin, meaning “young lion”, which can symbolize a thick mane. Maxwell – “Great stream”; flowing nature resembling wavy hair.

– “Great stream”; flowing nature resembling wavy hair. Nash – Derived from “at the ash tree”; nature-inspired.

– Derived from “at the ash tree”; nature-inspired. Orson – Latin origin, meaning “bear cub”; symbolizing a thick, unruly mane.

– Latin origin, meaning “bear cub”; symbolizing a thick, unruly mane. Ridge – English, symbolizing the highs and lows, like the undulations in curly hair.

– English, symbolizing the highs and lows, like the undulations in curly hair. Rowan – Gaelic, meaning “little redhead”, can symbolize a scruffy red mane.

– Gaelic, meaning “little redhead”, can symbolize a scruffy red mane. Silas – Latin, meaning “wood, forest”, which is wild and untamed.

– Latin, meaning “wood, forest”, which is wild and untamed. Thorne – Old English, representing the wild, untamed nature.

– Old English, representing the wild, untamed nature. Troy – Greek origin, an ancient city known for its strength and endurance.

– Greek origin, an ancient city known for its strength and endurance. Tyson – French origin, meaning “high-spirited”, representing the wild nature of curly hair.

– French origin, meaning “high-spirited”, representing the wild nature of curly hair. Vance – Old English, meaning “someone who lives near marshland”; wild, natural settings.

– Old English, meaning “someone who lives near marshland”; wild, natural settings. Wilder – English, directly signifying something untamed and wild.

– English, directly signifying something untamed and wild. Yael – Hebrew, meaning “mountain goat”, which can be symbolic of the curly horns.

Scruffy Cartoon Dogs

Astro (from “The Jetsons”)

(from “The Jetsons”) Bandit (from “Jonny Quest”)

(from “Jonny Quest”) Brain (from “Inspector Gadget”)

(from “Inspector Gadget”) Dodger (from “Oliver & Company”)

(from “Oliver & Company”) Duke (from “The Secret Life of Pets”)

(from “The Secret Life of Pets”) Einstein (from “Oliver & Company”)

(from “Oliver & Company”) Gnasher (from the “Dennis the Menace” UK comics)

(from the “Dennis the Menace” UK comics) Goddard (from “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius”, although a metal dog, has a scruffy appearance)

(from “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius”, although a metal dog, has a scruffy appearance) Gromit (from “Wallace and Gromit”, though he’s clay, his appearance is somewhat scruffy)

(from “Wallace and Gromit”, though he’s clay, his appearance is somewhat scruffy) Huckleberry Hound (from “Huckleberry Hound Show”)

(from “Huckleberry Hound Show”) Little Dog (from “2 Stupid Dogs”)

(from “2 Stupid Dogs”) Max (scruffy terrier in “The Secret Life of Pets”. Always one of the most popular dog names.)

(scruffy terrier in “The Secret Life of Pets”. Always one of the most popular dog names.) Muttley (from “Wacky Races” and “Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines”)

(from “Wacky Races” and “Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines”) Poochie (from “The Simpsons”, a parody character)

(from “The Simpsons”, a parody character) Precious Pupp (from “The Atom Ant/Secret Squirrel Show”)

(from “The Atom Ant/Secret Squirrel Show”) Runt (from “Animaniacs”)

(from “Animaniacs”) Sam Sheepdog (from “Looney Tunes” with Ralph Wolf)

(from “Looney Tunes” with Ralph Wolf) Santa’s Little Helper (from “The Simpsons”)

(from “The Simpsons”) Scruffy (from the animated film “Scruffy” based on the children’s book Scruffy: The Tuesday Dog)

Snert (from “Hagar the Horrible” comic strip)

(from “Hagar the Horrible” comic strip) Spike (from “Tom and Jerry”)

(from “Tom and Jerry”) Tramp (from “Lady and the Tramp”)

Fictional Characters Known for their Scruffy Appearance

These characters are known for their wild, unruly, or iconic hair that stands out:

Annie (from “Annie”)

(from “Annie”) Bellatrix (from “Harry Potter” series)

(from “Harry Potter” series) Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (from “Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo”)

(from “Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo”) Chewbacca (from “Star Wars”)

(from “Star Wars”) Cosmo Kramer (from “Seinfeld”)

(from “Seinfeld”) Count Olaf (from “A Series of Unfortunate Events”)

(from “A Series of Unfortunate Events”) Cruella de Vil (from “101 Dalmatians”)

(from “101 Dalmatians”) Doc Brown (from “Back to the Future”)

(from “Back to the Future”) Edward Scissorhands (from “Edward Scissorhands”)

(from “Edward Scissorhands”) Encino Man (from “Encino Man”)

(from “Encino Man”) Frodo Baggins (from “The Lord of the Rings”)

(from “The Lord of the Rings”) Gollum (from “The Lord of the Rings”)

(from “The Lord of the Rings”) Hagrid (from “Harry Potter” series)

(from “Harry Potter” series) Harpo (from Marx Brothers films)

(from Marx Brothers films) Heat Miser (from “The Year Without a Santa Claus”)

(from “The Year Without a Santa Claus”) Helga Pataki (from “Hey Arnold!”)

(from “Hey Arnold!”) Hermione Granger (early books/films from “Harry Potter” series)

(early books/films from “Harry Potter” series) Howard Wolowitz (from “The Big Bang Theory”)

(from “The Big Bang Theory”) It (Pennywise the Dancing Clown from “It” by Stephen King)

(Pennywise the Dancing Clown from “It” by Stephen King) Jareth the Goblin King (from “Labyrinth”)

(from “Labyrinth”) Joe Dirt (from “Joe Dirt”)

(from “Joe Dirt”) Lloyd Christmas (from “Dumb and Dumber”)

(from “Dumb and Dumber”) Mad Hatter (from “Alice in Wonderland”)

(from “Alice in Wonderland”) Madam Mim (from “The Sword in the Stone”)

(from “The Sword in the Stone”) Mad-Eye Moody (from “Harry Potter” series)

(from “Harry Potter” series) Marv (from “Home Alone”)

(from “Home Alone”) Medusa (from various Greek myth adaptations)

(from various Greek myth adaptations) Merida (from “Brave”)

(from “Brave”) Mufasa (from “The Lion King”)

(from “The Lion King”) Ned Stark (from “Game of Thrones”)

(from “Game of Thrones”) Olaf (from “Frozen”; though made of snow, his twiggy hair stands out)

(from “Frozen”; though made of snow, his twiggy hair stands out) Oscar the Grouch (from “Sesame Street”)

(from “Sesame Street”) Pee-wee Herman (from “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”)

(from “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”) Pippi Longstocking (from “Pippi Longstocking”)

(from “Pippi Longstocking”) Princess Poppy (from “Trolls”)

(from “Trolls”) Professor Trelawney (from “Harry Potter” series)

(from “Harry Potter” series) Rick Sanchez (from “Rick and Morty”)

(from “Rick and Morty”) Rip Van Winkle (from the story “Rip Van Winkle”)

(from the story “Rip Van Winkle”) Rubeus Hagrid (from “Harry Potter” series)

(from “Harry Potter” series) Rumpelstiltskin (from various adaptations of the fairy tale)

(from various adaptations of the fairy tale) Shaggy ( from “Scooby-Doo“)

( from “Scooby-Doo“) Sideshow Bob (from “The Simpsons”)

(from “The Simpsons”) Simba (from “The Lion King”, especially his adolescent phase)

(from “The Lion King”, especially his adolescent phase) Sonic the Hedgehog (from “Sonic” games and media)

(from “Sonic” games and media) Sybill Trelawney (from “Harry Potter” series)

(from “Harry Potter” series) The Beast (from “Beauty and the Beast”)

(from “Beauty and the Beast”) The Bride of Frankenstein (from “Frankenstein” adaptations)

(from “Frankenstein” adaptations) The Grinch (from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”)

(from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”) Winn-Dixie (the scruffy dog in “Because of Winn-Dixie”)

(the scruffy dog in “Because of Winn-Dixie”) Wolverine (from “X-Men”)

While some of these characters’ hair might be considered more “wild” or “iconic” than strictly “scruffy”, they’re all known for their distinctive hairstyles!

