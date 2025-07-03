Fire agencies are battling a fast-moving wildfire between Chelan and Okanogan counties.

The Apple Acres brush fire is at 2,000 acres, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management, and multiple fire agencies have been dispatched to put it out, Washington State Patrol District 6 said on X.

Highway 97 was restricted to alternating traffic in both directions from mile posts 240 to 255 between Chelan and Okanogan counties on Wednesday night, WSP said. The highway had been closed in both directions earlier on Wednesday.

Firefighting resources first responded to a second alarm call for a vegetation fire at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, according to Watch Duty.

A level 2 “be prepared” evacuation alert has been set for the east side of Highway 97 to the Wells Dam entrance, indicating that the fire “may threaten you and your family,” according to the Chelan Department of Emergency Management.

A level 1 fire advisory has been set for all of Antoine Creek Road near Chelan, meaning residents should keep an eye on the situation.