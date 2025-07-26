About 2,000 people, including residents in three care homes for the elderly, were left without electricity on Saturday evening after a water leak in a Hong Kong complex prompted the power provider to suspend the supply.

Utility firm CLP Power said the electrical systems in I-Feng Mansions in To Kwa Wan were suspected to have been affected by water leakage, causing problems with the electricity supply to parts of the residential complex.

“Under the instruction of firefighters, CLP Power suspended the electricity supply to the premises at around 6.15pm so that the building’s electricians could conduct further investigation and repairs,” a company spokesman said.

The firm said about 900 clients, including three homes for the elderly, had been affected by the move, with the government estimating 2,000 residents in 800 households were hit.

It added that the building’s electricians had arrived to carry out emergency repairs with backup support from CLP Power engineering staff.

Water leakage is suspected to have affected the complex’s electrical systems. Photo: Google Maps

The company said that its community support team was working with the Home Affairs Department, district councillors and community care teams to provide affected residents with lights and portable batteries.