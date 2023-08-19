From 2010 to 2019, the incidence rates of early-onset cancers increased, with gastrointestinal cancers having the fastest-growing incidence rates, according to a study published online Aug. 16 in JAMA Network Open.
Benjamin Koh, from the National University of Singapore, and colleagues characterized patterns in the incidence of early-onset cancers (younger than 50 years) in the United States from 2010 through 2019 in a population-based cohort study including data from 17 National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results registries. Data were included for 562,145 patients with early-onset cancer; age-standardized incidence rates were extracted per 100,000 people.
The researchers found that the age-standardized incidence rate of early-onset cancers increased overall from 2010 to 2019 (annual percentage change [APC], 0.28 percent) and among women (APC, 0.67 percent) but decreased in men (APC, −0.37 percent). In contrast, during the study period, the age-standardized incidence rate of cancers decreased in individuals aged 50 years and older (APC, −0.87 percent). The highest number of incident cases of early-onset cancer were in the breast in 2019 (12,649 cases). Among all early-onset cancer groups, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates from 2010 to 2019 (APC, 2.16 percent). The appendix, intrahepatic bile duct, and pancreas had the fastest-growing incidence rates (APCs, 15.61, 8.12, and 2.53 percent, respectively) among gastrointestinal cancers.
“While breast cancer had the highest number of incident cases, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates among all early-onset cancers,” the authors write. “These data may have implications for the development of surveillance strategies and funding priorities.”
Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.
Benjamin Koh et al, Patterns in Cancer Incidence Among People Younger Than 50 Years in the US, 2010 to 2019, JAMA Network Open (2023). DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.28171
