PARIS — Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka and French veteran Richard Gasquet were among eight men given wild-card entries Tuesday for the French Open.

Wawrinka, who turned 40 in March, won the Australian Open in 2014 for his first Grand Slam singles title and added major wins at the French Open in 2015 and the 2016 US Open.

The Swiss player has battled injuries in recent years and has dropped to No. 132 in the ATP rankings.

Gasquet will be playing his final tournament in Paris. The 38-year-old Frenchman, who reached a career-best ranking of No. 7 back in 2007, was once regarded as a potential Grand Slam winner but could never get past the semifinals at any major. Gasquet reached the Wimbledon semifinals twice and was also a semifinalist at the U.S Open. He claimed 16 Tour titles and was a member of the France team that won the 2017 Davis Cup.

French Open wild cards — Men’s singles (main draw):

Terence Atmane, France.

Arthur Cazaux, France.

Richard Gasquet, France.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France.

Emilio Nava, United States.

Valentin Royer, France.

Tristan Schoolkate, Australia.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland.

French Open wild cards — Women’s singles (main draw):

Destanee Aiava, Australia

Lois Boisson, France.

Elsa Jacquemot, France.

Leolia Jeanjean, France.

Iva Jovic, United States.

Chloe Paquet, France.

Diane Parry, France.

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah, France.