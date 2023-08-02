The 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games have begun. On August 1, athletes in three categories — Multi Extremity, Lower Extremity, and Upper Extremity — have their chance to compete for the title of The Fittest on Earth® in their respective divisions.

With multi-time champions including Casey Acree (Upper Extremity – Men) and Valerie Cohen (Lower Extremity – Women) returning to defend their titles and countless athletes looking to reach new levels of athletic excellence, the Games are packed with potential.

Prior to the start of the 2023 competitive season, the Adaptive division underwent a notable restructuring. Adaptive division criteria were re-evaluated and updated, while verification standards were designed to ensure that athletes with similar abilities were competing in appropriate divisions.

Additionally, the Adaptive division formerly referred to as “Neuromuscular” was renamed Multi Extremity. The change, according to CrossFit, was made “to eliminate confusion since the previous name was based on the origin of the impairment … The name change better suits the abilities of the athletes represented in the division.”

2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games Adaptive Division Leaderboard

The field of competitors, across all three categories, will compete in multiple events each day — Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August, 3 — to determine this year’s champions.

Upper Extremity — Men

Casey Acree — 300 points Alexis Fiorucci — 145 points Xabier Osa Mendes — 145 points Samuel Pera — 125 points Breki Thordarson — 125 points

Upper Extremity — Women

Christina Mazzullo — 300 points Anne-Laure Coutenceau — 205 points Elaine De Rocco — 185 points Genevieve Tidwell — 85 points Skylar Devault — 65 points

Lower Extremity — Men

Rogan Dean — 275 points Charles Pienaar — 250 points Seraphin Perier — 125 points Hildon Carvalho — 125 points Felipe Maturana Infante — 65 points

Lower Extremity — Women

Valerie Cohen — 275 points Bayliegh Hooper — 230 points Molly Moore — 185 points Amy Bream — 85 points Lauren Farhat — 65 points

Multi Extremity — Men

Mijail Pedrini — 255 points Chris Rhyme — 250 points James Brown — 210 points Antonio Silvestro — 125 points Jon Garson — 0 points

Multi Extremity — Women

Noelle Henderson — 255 points Jordan Ingalsbe — 230 points Amea Reyna — 230 points Reagan Moser — 85 points Courtnei Lopez — 65 points

Day One

The first day of the 2023 CrossFit Games will kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. CST with the Adaptive division and Age Group division running events concurrently (against their own respective divisions).

Event Three — Helen

The CrossFit athletes will be tasked with performing a benchmark WOD recognizable to any elite competitor or recreational athlete who’s familiar with CrossFit training — Helen.

The Upper Extremity division will be challenged with three rounds for time: 400-meter run, 21 kettlebell swings, and 12 pull-ups.

The Lower Extremity division is required to perform three rounds for time: 400-meter SkiErg, 21 kettlebell swings , and 12 pull-ups.

Multi Extremity athletes must complete three rounds for time: 300-meter SkiErg, 15 kettlebell swings, and 9 pull-ups.

Upper Extremity Men’s Results

Casey Acree — 8:29.45 Alexis Fiorucci — 9:23.98 Xabier Osa Mendes — 10:04.89 Samuel Pera — 11:47.26 Breki Thordarson — 11:12.26

Upper Extremity Women’s Results

Christina Mazzullo — 10:43.87 Anne-Laure Coutenceau — 11:57.41 Elaine De Rocco — 12:30.9 Skylar Devault — 14:39.42 Genevieve Tidwell — 16:29.42

Lower Extremity Men’s Results

Rogan Dean — 7:25.82 Charles Pienaar — 7:54.62 Hildon Carvalho — 8:32.16 Felipe Maturana Infante — 8:37.98 Seraphin Perier — 10:31.15

Lower Extremity Women’s Results

Bayliegh Hooper — 8:33.82 Valerie Cohen — 8:48.53 Molly Moore — 9:52.00 Amy Bream — 11:13.12 Lauren Farhat — 13:12.21

Multi Extremity Men’s Results

James Brown — 6:13.25 Chris Rhyme — 6:25.66 Mijail Pedrini — 7:21.84 Antonio Silvestro — 7:21.89 Jon Garson — 0

Multi Extremity Women’s Results

Noelle Henderson — 7:40.77 Jordan Ingalsbe — 8:05.00 Amea Reyna — 8:14.62 Courtnei Lopez — 9:31.16 Reagan Moser — 11:20.38

Event One — Olympic Weightlifting Total

The Adaptive division’s opening event is a two-part challenge. The competitors must first complete a traditional, if rushed, Olympic weightlifting total — with three minutes to work up to a one-repetition max (1RM) in the snatch followed by three minutes to reach a 1RM clean & jerk.

Upper Extremity Men’s Results

Casey Acree — 500 pounds Xabier Osa Mendes — 380 pounds Samuel Pera — 345 pounds Alexis Fiorucci — 330 pounds Breki Thordarson — N/A

Upper Extremity Women’s Results

Christina Mazzullo — 250 pounds Elaine De Rocco — 230 pounds Anne-Laure Coutenceau — 220 pounds Genevieve Tidwell — 190 pounds Skylar Devault — 180 pounds

Lower Extremity Men’s Results

Rogan Dean — 510 pounds Charles Pienaar — 480 pounds Seraphin Perier — 450 pounds Hildon Carvalho — 415 pounds Felipe Maturana Infante — N/A

Lower Extremity Women’s Results

Valerie Cohen — 330 pounds Molly Moore — 290 pounds Bayliegh Hooper — 275 pounds Amy Bream — 235 pounds Lauren Farhat — 200 pounds

Multi Extremity Men’s Results

Mijail Pedrini — 350 pounds Chris Rhyme — 350 pounds James Brown — 305 pounds Antonio Silvestro — 305 pounds Jon Garson — N/A

Multi Extremity Women’s Results

Jordan Ingalsbe — 250 pounds Amea Reyna — 250 pounds Noelle Henderson — 225 pounds Reagan Moser — 210 pounds Courtnei Lopez — 205 pounds

Event Two — Farmers Field

After one brief minute’s rest from the previous event, each division must perform a series of exercises for time:

Upper Extremity: 84-foot farmer’s carry to Pig, 21 burpee Pig jump-over, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 50 wall ball shots, 50/40-calorie row, 50 wall ball shots, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 21 burpee Pig jump-over, 84-foot farmer’s carry

Lower Extremity: 84-foot farmer’s carry to Pig, 21 burpee Pig get-over, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 50 wall ball push presses, 40/35-calorie row, 50 wall ball push presses, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 21 burpee Pig get-over, 84-foot farmer’s carry

Multi Extremity: 84-foot farmer’s carry to Pig, 15 burpee Pig get-over, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 40 wall ball shots, 40/35-calorie row, 40 wall ball shots, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 15 burpee Pig jump-over, 84-foot farmer’s carry

*Note: The Pig is a specialized piece of equipment nearly eight-feet tall, three-feet wide, 20-inches high, and weighing several hundred pounds.

Upper Extremity Men’s Results

Casey Acree — 11:42.95 Samuel Pera — 13:50.11 Alexis Fiorucci — 13:54.28 Xabier Osa Mendes — 14:44.82 Breki Thordarson — 17:45.94

Upper Extremity Women’s Results

Christina Mazzullo — 14:20.88 Elaine De Rocco — 16:38.18 Anne-Laure Coutenceau — 15:33.34 Genevieve Tidwell — 16:49.16 Skylar Devault — Cap +12

Lower Extremity Men’s Results

Charles Pienaar — 9:31.83 Rogan Dean — 9:39.7 Seraphin Perier — 13:00.6 Hildon Carvalho — 13:40.05 Felipe Maturana Infante — 13:40.81

Lower Extremity Women’s Results

Valerie Cohen — 10:52.39 Bayliegh Hooper — 12:07.18 Molly Moore — 14:36.07 Lauren Farhat — 17:53.08 Amy Bream — Cap +19

Multi Extremity Men’s Results

Mijail Pedrini — 12:30.15 Chris Rhyme — 13:20.06 James Brown — 13:45.89 Antonio Silvestro — 15:46.91 Jon Garson — N/A

Multi Extremity Women’s Results

Noelle Henderson — 11:27.74 Amea Reyna — 15:25.11 Jordan Ingalsbe — 15:26.1 Reagan Moser — 16:20.41 Courtnei Lopez — 17:05.33

CrossFit Open Adaptive Champions

The CrossFit Adaptive division is, in actuality, a field eight categories deep. Winners in five categories — Vision, Short Stature, Seated with Hip Function, Seated without Hip Function, and Intellectual — were crowned in April of 2023 at the finale of the 2023 CrossFit Open. Those champions were:

Vision — Men

Chris Fair

Vision — Women

Erica James

Short Stature — Men

Mike Witous and Tim Murray (tied)

Short Stature — Women

Erin Popovich

Seated with Hip Function — Men

Tom Miazga

Seated with Hip Function — Women

Amalia Ortuno

Seated without Hip Function — Men

Simon Farre

Seated with Hip Function — Women

Andrea Wilson

Intellectual — Men

Lance King

Intellectual — Women

Hailey Melakian

CrossFit has announced that the 2024 CrossFit Games will feature all eight adaptive divisions in the Games Finals, provided the divisions have ample participation to allow a full and competitive field of athletes.

How to Watch the CrossFit Games

Presuming you’re not attending the Games in Madison, WI, you can watch the 2023 CrossFit Games via the CrossFit app or online at the CrossFit website (Games.CrossFit.com), YouTube, Facebook, or Twitch.

The Games Move Forward

The Adaptive athletes will continue showcasing their skills over the coming days until a champion is crowned in each category. Breaking Muscle will continue delivering the action from Madison right to you. Check back regularly for official results and updated leaderboard standings.

Featured Image: vcohen78 / Instagram