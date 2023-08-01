On August 1, the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off with athletes in the Age Group divisions taking the field to determine The Fittest on Earth®. With age groups ranging from 14-15 to 65+, these elite athletes continue to provide prime examples of the health and fitness benefits of consistent, dedicated training.
As time marches on, several athletes have “aged up” and entered new categories, including 2022 14-15 Girls champion Lucy McGonigle and 2022 14-15 Boys champion RJ Mestre. Mestre has the added challenge of facing off against the reigning 16-17 Boys champion, Ty Jenkins. Meanwhile, the 16-17 Girls title is undefended as 2022 champion Olivia Kerstetter has entered the Individual Women division.
2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games Age Group Overall Leaderboard
The field of competitors — two Teen divisions and seven Masters divisions — will compete in multiple events from Tuesday, August 1 through Wednesday, August, 3 to determine this year’s champions.
14-15 Girls
- Miley Wade — 100 points
- Maria Granizo — 90 points
- Marissa Nichols — 80 points
- Mira Varga — 70 points
- Trenna Gessell — 60 points
- Marley Francis — 50 points
- Brynn Cupp — 40 points
- Ava LaBounty — 30 points
- Tayah Bebzuck Marom — 20 points
- Ceslaisar Elina — 10 points
60-64 — Women
- Susan Clark — 100 points
- Patricia Mcgill — 100 points
- Betsy Vanderburgh — 80 points
- Giannina Titus — 70 points
- Georgina Jarden —70 points
- Debbie Downing — 50 points
- Lynn Knapman — 40 points
- Yvonne Howard — 40 points
- Debbie Cowin — 20 points
- Judith Tynan — 20 points
60-64 — Men
- Tom Fameree — 100 points
- Michael Wall — 90 points
- Patrick Mccarty — 80 points
- Stuart Swanson — 80 points
- Eric Cohen — 60 points
- Shannon Aiken — 50 points
- Brian Wilson — 40 points
- Tony Turski — 30 points
- Gerardo Schiatti — 20 points
- John Gary — 10 points
65+ — Women
- Dava Jensen — 100 points
- Patti Walkover — 90 points
- Julie Holt — 80 points
- Pauline Sciascia — 70 points
- Marcia Yager — 60 points
- Silvana Volpe — 50 points
- Karen Dawkins — 50 points
- Page Lockhart — 30 points
- Karin Gogolsky — 20 points
- Carol Lynn Thistle — 20 points
65+ — Men
- David Hippensteel — 100 points
- Daniel Miller — 90 points
- Tom Muhlbeier — 80 points
- Freddie Cherry — 70 points
- Hugo Braun — 60 points
- Mark Peters — 60 points
- John George — 40 points
- Kevin Cunningham — 30 points
- John Mariotti — 20 points
- Jean-Louis Duret — 0 points
Day One
The first day of the 2023 CrossFit Games kicked off bright and early at 9 a.m. CST with the Age Group division and Adaptive division running events concurrently (against their own respective divisions).
Events One — Olympic Weightlifting Total
The Age Group division’s opening event is a two-part challenge. The competitors must first complete a traditional, if rushed, Olympic weightlifting total — with three minutes to work up to a one-repetition max (1RM) in the snatch followed by three minutes to reach a 1RM clean & jerk.
14-15 Girls
- Miley Wade — 365 pounds
- Maria Granizo — 360 pounds
- Marissa Nichols — 355 pounds
- Trenna Gessell — 325 pounds
- Marley Francis — 315 pounds
- Brynn Cupp — 305 pounds
- Tayah Bebzuck Marom — 300 pounds
- Mira Varga — 145 pounds
- Ava LaBounty — N/A
- Ceslaisar Elina — N/A
60-64 — Women
- Susan Clark — 240 pounds
- Patricia Mcgill — 240 pounds
- Betsy Vanderburgh — 235 pound
- Georgina Jarden —230 pounds
- Giannina Titus — 230 pounds
- Debbie Downing — 225 pounds
- Yvonne Howard — 220 pounds
- Lynn Knapman — 220 pounds
- Debbie Cowin — 215 pounds
- Judith Tynan — 215 pounds
60-64 — Men
- Tom Fameree — 400 pounds
- Michael Wall — 390 pounds
- Patrick Mccarty — 385 pounds
- Stuart Swanson — 385 pounds
- Eric Cohen — 380 pounds
- Shannon Aiken — 360 pounds
- Brian Wilson — 355 pounds
- Tony Turski — 345 pounds
- Gerardo Schiatti — 310 pounds
- John Gary — 305 pounds
65+ — Women
- Dava Jensen — 245 pounds
- Patti Walkover — 240 pounds
- Julie Holt — 230 pounds
- Pauline Sciascia — 220 pounds
- Marcia Yager — 210 pounds
- Silvana Volpe — 200 pounds
- Karen Dawkins — 200 pounds
- Page Lockhart — 190 pounds
- Karin Gogolsky — 185 pounds
- Carol Lynn Thistle — 185 pounds
65+ — Men
- David Hippensteel — 375 pounds
- Daniel Miller — 350 pounds
- Tom Muhlbeier — 340 pounds
- Mark Peters — 325 pounds
- John George — 315 pounds
- Kevin Cunningham — 310 pounds
- John Mariotti — 290 pounds
- Hugo Braun — N/A
- Freddie Cherry — N/A
- Jean-Louis Duret — N/A
Event Two — Farmers Field
After one brief minute’s rest from the previous event, each division must perform a series of exercises for time, with an 18-minute time cap: 84-foot farmer’s carry to Pig*, 21 burpee Pig jump-over, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 50 wall ball shots, 50-calorie row, 50 wall ball shots, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 21 burpee Pig jump-over, 84-foot farmer’s carry.
*Note: The Pig is a specialized piece of equipment nearly eight-feet tall, three-feet wide, 20-inches high, and weighing several hundred pounds.
14-15 Girls
- Maria Granizo — 10:28.67
- Miley Wade — 11:37.46
- Mira Varga — 12:04.07
- Marley Francis — 12:35.21
- Marissa Nichols — 12:47.22
- Brynn Cupp — 13:49.46
- Ceslaisar Elina — 14:34.41
- Trenna Gessell — 15:13:29
- Ava LaBounty — 17:08.66
- Tayah Bebzuck Marom — 17:52.07
14-15 Boys
- Lincoln LaFaver — 12:44.32
- Cesar Tihista — 12:53.35
- Leonardo Cruz — 13:05.47
- Kulani Subiono — 13:22.55
- Jeremie Jourdan — 14:02.67
- Pau Martin Tiers — 14:14.26
- Pablo Tronchon — 14:21.03
- Jose Pablo Luna — 14:27.72
- Caden Mavity – 14:44.12
- Dayne Indraji — N/A
60-64 — Women
- Susan Clark — 10:50.26
- Betsy Vanderburgh — 11:04.72
- Judith Tynan — 11:34.98
- Patricia Mcgill — 12:18.34
- Debbie Downing — 12:28.13
- Lynne Knapman — 12:30.42
- Debbie Corwin — 12:54.23
- Gianina Titus — 12:29.19
- Yvonne Howard — 14:36.99
- Georgina Jarden — N/A
60-64 — Men
- Brian Wilson — 10:26.07
- Shannon Aiken — 10:54.26
- Tony Turski — 12:04.32
- Eric Cohen — 12:17.34
- Tom Fameree — 12:30.99
- Michael Wall — 12:39.43
- Stuart Swanson — 13:25.9
- Patrick Mccarty — 14:14.72
- John Gary — 14:53.86
- Gerardo Schiatti — 15:33.02
65+ — Women
- Julie Holt — 12:35.29
- Pauline Sciascia — 15:09.25
- Karen Dawkins — 15:35.37
- Page Lockhart — N/A
- Karin Gogolsky — N/A
- Carol Lynn Thistle — N/A
- Marcia Yager — N/A
- Dava Jensen — N/A
- Patti Walkover — N/A
- Silvana Volpe — N/A
65+ — Men
- Daniel Miller — 11:39.47
- John George — 12:07.38
- John Mariotti — 13:37.9
- Freddie Cherry — 13:50.7
- Hugo Braun — 14:00.32
- Kevin Cunningham — 14:19.34
- David Hippensteel — 14:30.34
- Tom Muhlbeier — 14:30.62
- Mark Peters — N/A
- Jean-Louis Duret — N/A
Event Three — Helen
The CrossFit athletes will be tasked with performing a benchmark WOD recognizable to any elite competitor or recreational athlete who’s familiar with CrossFit training — Helen — Three rounds for time: 400-meter run, 21 kettlebell swings, and 12 pull-ups.
This event has not yet taken place. Results will be updated as they become available.
How to Watch the CrossFit Games
Presuming you’re not attending the Games in Madison, WI, you can watch the 2023 CrossFit Games via the CrossFit app, or online at the CrossFit website (Games.CrossFit.com), YouTube, Facebook, or Twitch.
The Games Move Forward
The full field of Age Group athletes will continue showcasing their skills over the coming days until a champion is crowned in each of the nine categories. Breaking Muscle will continue delivering the action from Madison right to you. Check back regularly for official results and updated leaderboard standings.
