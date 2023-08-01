On August 1, the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off with athletes in the Age Group divisions taking the field to determine The Fittest on Earth®. With age groups ranging from 14-15 to 65+, these elite athletes continue to provide prime examples of the health and fitness benefits of consistent, dedicated training.

As time marches on, several athletes have “aged up” and entered new categories, including 2022 14-15 Girls champion Lucy McGonigle and 2022 14-15 Boys champion RJ Mestre. Mestre has the added challenge of facing off against the reigning 16-17 Boys champion, Ty Jenkins. Meanwhile, the 16-17 Girls title is undefended as 2022 champion Olivia Kerstetter has entered the Individual Women division.

The field of competitors — two Teen divisions and seven Masters divisions — will compete in multiple events from Tuesday, August 1 through Wednesday, August, 3 to determine this year’s champions.

14-15 Girls

Miley Wade — 100 points Maria Granizo — 90 points Marissa Nichols — 80 points Mira Varga — 70 points Trenna Gessell — 60 points Marley Francis — 50 points Brynn Cupp — 40 points Ava LaBounty — 30 points Tayah Bebzuck Marom — 20 points Ceslaisar Elina — 10 points

60-64 — Women

Susan Clark — 100 points Patricia Mcgill — 100 points Betsy Vanderburgh — 80 points Giannina Titus — 70 points Georgina Jarden —70 points Debbie Downing — 50 points Lynn Knapman — 40 points Yvonne Howard — 40 points Debbie Cowin — 20 points Judith Tynan — 20 points

60-64 — Men

Tom Fameree — 100 points Michael Wall — 90 points Patrick Mccarty — 80 points Stuart Swanson — 80 points Eric Cohen — 60 points Shannon Aiken — 50 points Brian Wilson — 40 points Tony Turski — 30 points Gerardo Schiatti — 20 points John Gary — 10 points

65+ — Women

Dava Jensen — 100 points Patti Walkover — 90 points Julie Holt — 80 points Pauline Sciascia — 70 points Marcia Yager — 60 points Silvana Volpe — 50 points Karen Dawkins — 50 points Page Lockhart — 30 points Karin Gogolsky — 20 points Carol Lynn Thistle — 20 points

65+ — Men

David Hippensteel — 100 points Daniel Miller — 90 points Tom Muhlbeier — 80 points Freddie Cherry — 70 points Hugo Braun — 60 points Mark Peters — 60 points John George — 40 points Kevin Cunningham — 30 points John Mariotti — 20 points Jean-Louis Duret — 0 points

Day One

The first day of the 2023 CrossFit Games kicked off bright and early at 9 a.m. CST with the Age Group division and Adaptive division running events concurrently (against their own respective divisions).

Events One — Olympic Weightlifting Total

The Age Group division’s opening event is a two-part challenge. The competitors must first complete a traditional, if rushed, Olympic weightlifting total — with three minutes to work up to a one-repetition max (1RM) in the snatch followed by three minutes to reach a 1RM clean & jerk.

14-15 Girls

Miley Wade — 365 pounds Maria Granizo — 360 pounds Marissa Nichols — 355 pounds Trenna Gessell — 325 pounds Marley Francis — 315 pounds Brynn Cupp — 305 pounds Tayah Bebzuck Marom — 300 pounds Mira Varga — 145 pounds Ava LaBounty — N/A Ceslaisar Elina — N/A

14-15 Boys

Lincoln LaFaver Cesar Tihista Leonardo Cruz Kulani Subiono Caden Mavity Jeremie Jourdan Pau Martin Tiers Pablo Tronchon Dayne Indraji Jose Pablo Luna

60-64 — Women

Susan Clark — 240 pounds Patricia Mcgill — 240 pounds Betsy Vanderburgh — 235 pound Georgina Jarden —230 pounds Giannina Titus — 230 pounds Debbie Downing — 225 pounds Yvonne Howard — 220 pounds Lynn Knapman — 220 pounds Debbie Cowin — 215 pounds Judith Tynan — 215 pounds

60-64 — Men

Tom Fameree — 400 pounds Michael Wall — 390 pounds Patrick Mccarty — 385 pounds Stuart Swanson — 385 pounds Eric Cohen — 380 pounds Shannon Aiken — 360 pounds Brian Wilson — 355 pounds Tony Turski — 345 pounds Gerardo Schiatti — 310 pounds John Gary — 305 pounds

65+ — Women

Dava Jensen — 245 pounds Patti Walkover — 240 pounds Julie Holt — 230 pounds Pauline Sciascia — 220 pounds Marcia Yager — 210 pounds Silvana Volpe — 200 pounds Karen Dawkins — 200 pounds Page Lockhart — 190 pounds Karin Gogolsky — 185 pounds Carol Lynn Thistle — 185 pounds

65+ — Men

David Hippensteel — 375 pounds Daniel Miller — 350 pounds Tom Muhlbeier — 340 pounds Mark Peters — 325 pounds John George — 315 pounds Kevin Cunningham — 310 pounds John Mariotti — 290 pounds Hugo Braun — N/A Freddie Cherry — N/A Jean-Louis Duret — N/A

Event Two — Farmers Field

After one brief minute’s rest from the previous event, each division must perform a series of exercises for time, with an 18-minute time cap: 84-foot farmer’s carry to Pig*, 21 burpee Pig jump-over, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 50 wall ball shots, 50-calorie row, 50 wall ball shots, farmer’s carry around three dummies, 21 burpee Pig jump-over, 84-foot farmer’s carry.

*Note: The Pig is a specialized piece of equipment nearly eight-feet tall, three-feet wide, 20-inches high, and weighing several hundred pounds.

14-15 Girls

Maria Granizo — 10:28.67 Miley Wade — 11:37.46 Mira Varga — 12:04.07 Marley Francis — 12:35.21 Marissa Nichols — 12:47.22 Brynn Cupp — 13:49.46 Ceslaisar Elina — 14:34.41 Trenna Gessell — 15:13:29 Ava LaBounty — 17:08.66 Tayah Bebzuck Marom — 17:52.07

14-15 Boys

Lincoln LaFaver — 12:44.32 Cesar Tihista — 12:53.35 Leonardo Cruz — 13:05.47 Kulani Subiono — 13:22.55 Jeremie Jourdan — 14:02.67 Pau Martin Tiers — 14:14.26 Pablo Tronchon — 14:21.03 Jose Pablo Luna — 14:27.72 Caden Mavity – 14:44.12 Dayne Indraji — N/A

60-64 — Women

Susan Clark — 10:50.26 Betsy Vanderburgh — 11:04.72 Judith Tynan — 11:34.98 Patricia Mcgill — 12:18.34 Debbie Downing — 12:28.13 Lynne Knapman — 12:30.42 Debbie Corwin — 12:54.23 Gianina Titus — 12:29.19 Yvonne Howard — 14:36.99 Georgina Jarden — N/A

60-64 — Men

Brian Wilson — 10:26.07 Shannon Aiken — 10:54.26 Tony Turski — 12:04.32 Eric Cohen — 12:17.34 Tom Fameree — 12:30.99 Michael Wall — 12:39.43 Stuart Swanson — 13:25.9 Patrick Mccarty — 14:14.72 John Gary — 14:53.86 Gerardo Schiatti — 15:33.02

65+ — Women

Julie Holt — 12:35.29 Pauline Sciascia — 15:09.25 Karen Dawkins — 15:35.37 Page Lockhart — N/A Karin Gogolsky — N/A Carol Lynn Thistle — N/A Marcia Yager — N/A Dava Jensen — N/A Patti Walkover — N/A Silvana Volpe — N/A

65+ — Men

Daniel Miller — 11:39.47 John George — 12:07.38 John Mariotti — 13:37.9 Freddie Cherry — 13:50.7 Hugo Braun — 14:00.32 Kevin Cunningham — 14:19.34 David Hippensteel — 14:30.34 Tom Muhlbeier — 14:30.62 Mark Peters — N/A Jean-Louis Duret — N/A

Event Three — Helen

The CrossFit athletes will be tasked with performing a benchmark WOD recognizable to any elite competitor or recreational athlete who’s familiar with CrossFit training — Helen — Three rounds for time: 400-meter run, 21 kettlebell swings, and 12 pull-ups.

How to Watch the CrossFit Games

Presuming you’re not attending the Games in Madison, WI, you can watch the 2023 CrossFit Games via the CrossFit app, or online at the CrossFit website (Games.CrossFit.com), YouTube, Facebook, or Twitch.

The Games Move Forward

The full field of Age Group athletes will continue showcasing their skills over the coming days until a champion is crowned in each of the nine categories. Breaking Muscle will continue delivering the action from Madison right to you. Check back regularly for official results and updated leaderboard standings.

