The first day of Individual competition at the 2023 CrossFit Games has finally concluded. Alexis Raptis and Roman Khrennikov are in first place for the Women and Men, respectively, with three days remaining for this segment of the competition. Emily Rolfe (second place) and Arielle Loewen (third place) round out the early podium for the Women. On the Men’s side, Jay Crouch (second place) and Spencer Panchik (third place) are just behind Khrennikov.

2023 CrossFit Games Individual Leaderboard

The athletes began their day at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time in Madison, WI. Unlike last year’s Games, there was no major inclement weather that pushed any event or workout scheduling back. Though the 2022 Games did initially have plans for a rest day, that is not the case in 2023. The Individual athletes who make it all the way to the Finals are expected to compete for four consecutive days through Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Here are the respective top-10s for the Individual Women and Men after Day 1 of the 2023 CrossFit Games:

Women

Alexis Raptis (United States) — 270 points | Leader Emily Rolfe (Canada) — 246 points Arielle Loewen (United States) — 225 points Emma Lawson (Canada) — 222 points Annie Thorisdottir (Iceland) — 216 points Bethany Flores (United States) — 204 points Laura Horvath (Hungary) — 202 points Paige Powers (United States) — 198 points Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir (United States)— 188 points Jamie Simmonds (New Zealand) — 183 points

Men

Roman Khrennikov (United States) — 279 points | Leader Jay Crouch (Australia) — 258 points Spencer Panchik (United States) — 225 points Moritz Fiebig (Germany) — 216 points Samuel Cournoyer (Canada) — 204 points Brent Fikowski (Canada) — 201 points Bjornvin Karl Gudmundsson (Iceland) — 164 points Dallin Pepper (United States) — 143 points James Sprague (United States) — 143 points Jonne Koski (Finland) — 128 points

Event 1 Results — Ride

In this workout, athletes had 40 minutes to complete as many 2,400-meter laps as possible while riding a Trek Bikes Marlin 8 Mountain Bike. Each lap featured an 80-meter run with the bike to return it to a place where it can be ridden again.

The story of the workout was undoubtedly Emma Lawson, who paced ahead of the Women with seven laps for the first Games event win of her career. Lawson was the 2022 CrossFit Rookie of the Year and appears to already be building well on that debut. On the Men’s side, Ant Haynes cruised ahead of the rest of his peers with seven laps, too, but the current overall top two (Khrennikov and Crouch) weren’t far behind in fifth and fourth place, respectively. Haynes is in 30th place after the first day.

Here are the top five finishers for the Women:

Women

Emma Lawson — 7 laps Emily Rolfe — 7 laps Emma Tall — 7 laps Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir — 7 laps Alexis Raptis — 7 laps

Men

Ant Haynes — 7 laps Arthur Semenov — 7 laps Jeffrey Adler — 7 laps Jay Crouch — 7 laps Roman Khrennikov — 7 laps

Event 2 Results — Pig Chipper

During this workout for time, the athletes had to throw around a mechanized “pig” weighing 254 kilograms (560 pounds) while completing other exercises, chipper-style. In a chipper, every repetition of one exercise must be finished before proceeding forward. The sequence was as follows:

10 pig flips

25 chest-to-bar pull-ups

50 toes-to-bar

100 wall ball shots

50 toes-to-bar

25 chest-to-bar pull-ups

10 pig flips

Khrennikov began to separate himself from the pack during this event, finishing the Pig Chipper with a time of 14:28.77. That was almost 16 seconds faster than runner-up Lazar Dukic. Laura Horvath was even more dominant for the Women, with a time of 13:50.40, which was over a minute faster than the next best competitor.

Event 3 Results — Inverted Medley

For the final event of Day 1 at the 2023 CrossFit Games, the athletes had to be handstand-proficient in the aptly-named Inverted Medley. For time, with a seven-minute time limit, here is what the athletes had to complete:

30-foot unbroken handstand walk over the ramp

8 free-standing handstand push-ups

Unbroken obstacle steps to a 180-degree pirouette

16 pull-overs

360-degree pirouette to an unbroken step obstacle

8 free-standing handstand push-ups

30-foot unbroken handstand walk over the ramp

With a time of 3:12.75, Danielle Brandon set the pace for the Women. On the Men’s side, Cole Greashaber (3:47.89) was victorious, but runner-up Justin Medeiros might have been the bigger story. The two-time reigning champion in Medeiros sits in 22nd place after the first day of the Games. It is unclear what precisely happened to Medeiros, but commentary teams noted he had fallen during the Ride event. It is too early to declare a new champion, but Medeiros’ reign is in jeopardy after one day.

Day 2 Is Up Next

The 2023 CrossFit Games continue on Friday, August 4, 2023, with just a two-workout slate: The Alpaca Redux and the Ski Bag. Any athlete proficient in pushing sleds, legless rope climbs, and the SkiErg machine is likely relishing what’s to come in Madison. With three days left at CrossFit’s flagship contest, anything can happen, with both sides of the Individual field now seemingly wide open. There’s an entire weekend to go, and chaos already reigns.

Featured image: @crossfitgames on Instagram