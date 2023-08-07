By the last day of the 2023 CrossFit Games, this contest of versatile athleticism might have turned into a battle of attrition. It started with a try at the Muscle-Up Logs and closed with an Echo Thruster Final.

After four days of competition, Laura Horvath (Women) and Jeffrey Adler (Men) both captured their first career CrossFit Games titles. Horvath is the first-ever Eastern European to win the Games, while Adler is the second-ever Canadian Man to earn the victory after James Fitzgerald’s inaugural triumph during the 2007 Games.

Here is the final top 10 for the Individual Women at the 2023 CrossFit Games:

Women

Laura Horvath (Hungary) — 966 points | 2023 Fittest Woman on Earth® Emma Lawson (Canada) — 919 points Arielle Loewen (United States) — 883 points Gabriela Migała (Poland) — 788 points Alex Gazan (United States) — 786 points Alexis Raptis (United States) — 771 points Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir (United States) — 741 points Emma Cary (United States) — 731 points Danielle Brandon (United States) — 711 points Paige Powers (United States) — 696 points

Here is the final top 10 for the Individual Men at the 2023 CrossFit Games:

Men

Jeffrey Adler — 953 points | 2023 Fittest Man on Earth® Patrick Vellner — 837 points Roman Khrennikov — 801 points Brent Fikowski — 781 points Dallin Pepper — 778 points Jonne Koski — 771 points Chandler Smith — 743 points Jay Crouch — 728 points Lazar Dukic — 726 points Jelle Hoste — 710 points

Event 10 Results — Muscle-Up Logs

The “Muscle-Up Logs” tested athletes’ upper-body strength and endurance. Athletes performed five rounds of the below for time:

Seven ring muscle-ups

Sandbag carry across a field while passing over three progressively taller logs (four feet, five feet, and five-foot five-inches)

Adler (7:28.70) just edged out Jonne Koski (7:31.43) by mere seconds for the event win. On the Women’s side, Laura Horvath began her final charge toward a title with a victorious time of 8:41.22. Notably, Roman Khrennikov reportedly suffered a serious foot injury during the event. It severely hampered his mobility, all but unofficially taking away his chances for the title. The athlete decided not to withdraw, persevering through the final few events in the interest of a competitive spirit.

Event 11 Results — Parallel Bar Pull

In true CrossFit Games tradition, details about the final two events were not revealed until the last minute. The “Parallel Bar Pull” was naturally quite a surprise. Athletes had a 15-minute time limit for eight rounds of the below:

“Down and back” parallel bar traverse

30 heavy-rope double-unders

Hand-over-hand sled pull (345-pound sled for Men, 290-pound sled for Women)

Horvath once again captured a crucial event win with a time of 8:36.46. On the Men’s side, Brent Fikowski earned an event win with a time of 7:45.08 which helped solidify a top-four finish at the end of the contest. Still suffering from his significant foot injury, Khrennikov completed the double-unders by jumping with only his single undamaged foot, finishing the event in last place and ending an otherwise dominant performance throughout the Games.

Event 12 Results — Echo Thruster Final

The Echo Thruster was a fitting and comprehensive conclusion to the 2023 CrossFit Games. Here it is, laid out and for time:

21 calories echo bike

21 reps thrusters (115 pounds for Men, 85 pounds for Women)

(115 pounds for Men, 85 pounds for Women) 18 calories echo bike

18 reps thrusters (135 pounds for Men, 95 pounds for Women)

(135 pounds for Men, 95 pounds for Women) 15 calories echo bike

15 reps thrusters (155 pounds for Men, 105 pounds for Women)

(155 pounds for Men, 105 pounds for Women) 66-foot overhead walking lunge (155 pounds for Men, 105 pounds for Women)

Dallin Pepper finished with a time of 6:44.79 to cement himself in the final Men’s Individual top five overall. Olivia Kersetter, the youngest competitor on the field at 17 years old, set the pace for the Women with a time of 7:22.25.

With two new Individual CrossFit Games champions, the sport could be entering a new era. Horvath and Adler will take their respective torches and try and begin their own successful reigns at the top.

Featured image: @laurahorvaht on Instagram