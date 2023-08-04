The 2023 CrossFit Games should prove to be another worthy test of strength, endurance, versatility, and athleticism for the globe’s greatest CrossFitters. When the sport’s community descends on Madison, WI, on August 1-6, 2023, they’ll also be prepared for the gauntlet of obstacles that stands between them and ultimate glory.

On July 19, 2023, the CrossFit Games organization began revealing some of the workouts planned for the six-day flagship contest in Wisconsin’s state Capitol. For those familiar with CrossFit’s usual workouts, some familiar elements will likely be in play. Though, a few surprises to keep the respective athletes in every division off balance shouldn’t be out of the question. Justin Medeiros is the two-time defending Men’s Individual champion, while the legendary Tia-Clair Toomey voluntarily vacated the Women’s throne as she focused on her first pregnancy.

As the competition nears, Breaking Muscle will continue updating this overview of the upcoming workouts as the CrossFit organization gradually reveals them in advance of competition. Breaking Muscle will provide available details accordingly.

2023 CrossFit Games Workouts

Here’s a running list and overview of the workouts at the 2023 CrossFit Games revealed so far:

Thursday, August 3

Ride

In CrossFit Games tradition, there will be a bike ride, it will be long, and it will ask the athletes to test their speed and endurance at the same time. This year’s “Ride,” where the respective competitors will utilize a Trek brand mountain bike, will see the athletes ride through flat elevation with grass and dirt terrain as they accumulate as many laps as possible in 40 minutes.

40-minute AMRAP:

Complete as many laps as possible on a Trek 8 Mountain Bike

The “pig chipper” is the first 2023 CrossFit Games workout to be revealed in full detail. Competitors will have to manhandle the Pig — a specialized implement nearly eight-feet tall, roughly three-feet wide, and 20-inches high, weighing up to 254 kilograms (560 pounds). The unique equipment will be incorporated into a chipper-style workout requiring athletes to complete, as quickly as possible:

10 pig flips

25 chest-to-bar pull-ups

50 toes-to-bar

100 wall ball shots

50 toes-to-bar

25 chest-to-bar pull-ups

10 pig flips

Inverted Medley

“Inverted Medley” will be the final test on Thursday. Competitors will need to be impeccably balanced and focused for this workout. Ramps and pirouettes will make an appearance, and athletes must also complete 30-foot handstand walks unbroken. While 2022 introduced the deficit wall-facing handstand push-up, 2023 will see the return of the free-standing handstand push-up, which made its debut at the 2021 CrossFit Games.

For time:

30-foot unbroken handstand walk over the ramp

8 free-standing handstand push-ups

Unbroken obstacle steps to a 180-degree pirouette

16 pull-overs

360-degree pirouette to an unbroken step obstacle

8 free-standing handstand push-ups

30-foot unbroken handstand walk over the ramp

Time cap: 7 minutes

Friday, August 4

“Alpaca” was scheduled as the first test on Sunday during the 2022 CrossFit Games. However, rain forced the Games organizers to change the test and cut the legless rope climbs. In 2023, “Alpaca” makes a return with some slight adjustments in the rep scheme. Athletes will have to push the Alpaca sled, which weighs 136 pounds when empty, for 126-feet, starting with all six kettlebells on the sled and decreasing the load every 42-feet. They will then perform three rounds of legless rope climbs, kettlebell clean & jerks, and a 42-foot sled push, this time adding weight after each round.

For time:

126-foot sled push, starting with all six kettlebells (removing two kettlebells every 42-feet)

Then, three rounds:

2 legless rope climbs

12 kettlebell clean & jerks

42-foot sled push (adding two kettlebells to the sled after each round)

Time cap: 18 minutes

“Ski Bag” is one of two events scheduled for Friday night inside the Coliseum. In addition to completing calories on the ski erg, athletes will perform sandbag squats. The sandbag weights haven’t officially been revealed, but we’re expecting them to be 200 pounds for the men and 150 pounds for the women. The first round of cuts will be made at the end of Friday’s events, so athletes will have to dig deep during this workout if they want to make it to Saturday.

For time:

30-calorie ski erg

30 sandbag squats

20-calorie ski erg

20 sandbag squats

Time cap: 6 minutes

Athletes will do a version of the benchmark workout, “Helen,” which CrossFit has dubbed “Helena” for the 2023 Games. As a benchmark workout, the circuit is familiar to competitive CrossFit athletes as well as recreational lifters in any CrossFit box. “Helen” centers around a fast-paced series of running, kettlebell swings, and pull-ups. “At the time of this writing, it is unclear which day and what time Helen will take place during the Games. “Helena” will keep the run but swap pull-ups for bar muscle-ups and kettlebell swings for dumbbell snatches.

Three rounds for time:

400-meter run

12 bar muscle-ups

21 dumbbell snatches (50 pounds for the men, 35 pounds for the women)

Time cap: 11 minutes

Saturday, August 5

Cross-Country 5K