Companies Despite an optimistic outlook, cashflow remains an obstacle to progress for SMEs across international markets

2023 deemed the worst in 15 years for SMEs, BFS finds

This year is said to be the worst economic environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 15 years, according to Bibby Financial Services’ Global Business Monitor 2023.

You’ll need to

subscribe to unlock this content. Already subscribed? Login?