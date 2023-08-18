



It’s not enough to have comprehensive player rankings ahead of your fantasy football draft. You need to know how players fit into different tiers.

If, for instance, you miss out on an elite quarterback — let’s say Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts — these tiers suggest that you might want to go in a different direction and grab a Tier 1 running back or wide receiver before targeting a quarterback that falls into the next level.

Here are all of my Tier 1 players, with links to the complete breakdowns:

Quarterback Tiers

I’ve got quarterbacks separated into eight tiers. As stated, there are three at the top:

Patrick Mahomes , Chiefs

Chiefs Josh Allen , Bills

Bills Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Check out the complete QB list here:

Running Back Tiers

There are a few Tier 2 running backs that are very close to being Tier 1 backs. A few of them have been Tier 1 in the past, but I still have them just a peg below these three:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Check out the complete RB list here:

Wide Receiver Tiers

We’ve talked al summer about how important receivers have become in fantasy and it’s reflected here. There are 16 players in the first three tiers of receivers — more than there are for any other position. These are the Tier 1 receivers:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Cooper Kupp, Rams

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Check out the complete WR list here:

Tight End Tiers

It’s almost unfair to lump the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce into the pool of tight ends — he’s really in a class by himself. Still, if you don’t grab Kelce early in your draft, I’ve got the remaining draftable tight ends broken out into seven more tiers. In other words, you don’t have to wait until the very end of your draft to grab a valuable asset at the position.

Check out the complete TE list here:



