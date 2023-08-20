The 2023 Fisker Ocean model recently entered the United States market (following Europe), joining the more and more crowded all-electric crossover/SUV segment.

Initially, the company is delivering the limited (and already sold out) Fisker Ocean One trim, which will be followed by a very similar, regular Fisker Ocean Extreme trim.

Technically speaking, both the One and Extreme are the same car and recently were officially listed on EPA’s website on a single card.

The Fisker Ocean One/Extreme is equipped with a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack (106 kilowatt-hours of usable battery capacity), which is a relatively big battery. This immediately translated into a pretty good EPA Combined range of 360 miles, however, please note that this is the number for the base 20-inch wheels, rather than for the fancy 22-inch ones ( bigger wheels usually cut range by at least a few percent).

In the case of powertrain, there are two motors – one in the front and one in the rear – providing all-wheel drive and up to about 420 kilowatts of power in a boost mode. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds (with a 1-foot rollout).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Fisker Ocean One/Extreme is estimated at 92 MPGe – 366 watt-hours per mile. This is something that definitely could be better.

When checking the specs, we found out that the Fisker Ocean curb weight is 5,369 lb, which is a lot. For reference, the Tesla Model Y Performance weight is 4,398 lbs (971 lbs or 18 percent less), while the heaviest Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance’s weight is 5,018 lbs. The large battery is probably the main reason, why the car is so heavy.

We don’t know the EPA Highway range, but considering the energy consumption number, we can guess that it will be roughly 330 miles.

2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme/One 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 360 miles (579 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

Fisker Ocean Extreme Vs. Tesla Model Y Performance

Next, let’s compare the Fisker Ocean Extreme with the Tesla Model Y Performance. Both cars are all-wheel drive, with pretty similar acceleration (3.7 vs. 3.5 seconds, subtracting the rollout). Interestingly, the top speed is noticeably higher on Tesla (155 mph).

The Fisker Ocean has a much bigger battery (113 kWh) than the Tesla Model Y. However, we don’t know the exact number, as according to various unofficial reports, the Model Y Performance battery is around 80 kilowatt-hours.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has an EPA range of 360 miles – almost a fifth higher than the Tesla Model Y Performance, but there is a catch. The ratings are for 20-inch wheels (Fisker) and 21-inch wheels (Tesla), which alone puts Tesla in a disadvantageous position. We would expect noticeably better range for the Fisker Ocean Extreme, but a direct test would be necessary to confirm it.

In terms of efficiency and weight, Tesla Model Y Performance has a big advantage.

The MSRP price of the Fisker Ocean Extreme is $68,999, but the company does not show destination charge on its website (we saw unofficial reports on forums that it’s $800 within 50 miles of a distribution center, and up to over $2,400 outside this circle). In the case of Tesla, the price is $54,490 (plus $1,640 of destination fee and order fee).

The locally produced Tesla also qualifies for full $7,500 federal tax credit, while Fisker Ocean, imported from Europe is not qualified (the incentive might be available through leasing).

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme 20-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 113 kWh EPA Range Combined 360 mi

(579 km) 18.8% 303 mi

(488 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.7 s 5.7% 3.5 s Top speed 128 mph

(206 km/h) -17.4% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 420 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi -17.1% 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi City 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi -13.9% 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi -20.8% 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi Charging AC 0-100% SOC in 18.4 hours DC 10-80% SOC in 34 min 35 sec Peak charging power: 250 kW Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 5369 lbs 22.1% 4398 lbs Total weight (GVWR) 6556 lbs Payload 1187 lbs Towing 4012 lbs Prices MSRP $68,999 26.6% $54,490 Dest. Charge +$1,640* Tax Credit N/A $7,500 Effective Price 41.9% $48,630

The Fisker Ocean will get further two versions – Ultra and Sport, but according to the manufacturer, those won’t arrive until late 2023 – “initially at modest volumes, with higher volumes expected in 2024”.

The prices of those additional versions and basic specs are already known, so we attached them below, adding the Tesla Model Y as a reference.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Fisker Ocean Sport 20-inch $37,499 N/A 2023 Fisker Ocean Ultra 20-inch $49,999 N/A 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme 20-inch $68,999 N/A 2023 Fisker Ocean One (sold out) 20-inch $68,999 N/A 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $50,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $54,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,630

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Fisker Ocean Sport 20-inch FWD 250 mi*

(402 km) 6.9 2023 Fisker Ocean Ultra 20-inch AWD 340 mi*

(547 km) 3.9 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme 20-inch AWD 113 360 mi

(579 km) 3.7 128 mph

(206 km/h) 2023 Fisker Ocean One (sold out) 20-inch AWD 113 360 mi

(579 km) 3.7 128 mph

(206 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values; acceleration with rollout subtracted