Through two weeks, the NFL rookie class is getting its bearings.
Early on, Bijan Robinson looks like an absolute star, while the early-round receivers have struggled for the most part. Then there’s the quarterbacks, with C.J. Stroud garnering stats but also some empty numbers.
We looked at all the rookies and gave our assessments of 10, including five stocks rising, three falling and two holding steady.
Rising
Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Not rated
Reed was a second-round pick out of Michigan State, with the Packers expecting him to fight for the starting role opposite Christian Watson.
While Watson has missed time with a hamstring injury, Reed has stepped up. On Sunday against the Falcons, the 23-year-old caught four passes for 37 yards, including two touchdowns.
Green Bay is relying on a litany of young receivers and tight ends this year, and Reed has done a nice job in the early going.
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Rising
If somebody asked you to lay money on Nacua to be the best receiver in this rookie class, what odds would you have needed?
It turns out, Nacua is taking that mantle with ease through the first two weeks. The fifth-rounder from BYU has been outright fantastic, catching a combined 25 passes for 266 yards against the Seahawks and 49ers.
The Rams needed someone to step up with Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, and Nacua has filled the void.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: Holding steady
Tough to have a much better day than Robinson, who saw his usage increase against the Packers.
Robinson exploded for 124 rushing yards on 19 carries, along with four catches and 48 receiving yards on five targets in the 25–24 victory. The Falcons were expecting great things from their first-round pick out of Texas, and Robinson has delivered.
Through two games, Robinson is on pace for 2,167 total yards from scrimmage.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants
Last Week: Not rated
After getting only one target and zero receptions in his NFL debut, Hyatt showed his talent against the Cardinals.
Helping the Giants recover from a 28–7 deficit, Hyatt caught two passes for 89 yards, including a 58-yard bomb to start the second half. At Tennessee, Hyatt was a deep threat for quarterback Hendon Hooker. He is showing the ability to become one at the next level as well.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Not rated
Mims Jr. barely played in Denver’s season-opening loss to the Raiders, but he made his presence felt early and often against the Commanders.
The second-round pick lit up Washington for a pair of deep-ball receptions, hauling in two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Mims also provided punch in the return game with a 45-yard jaunt on a Tress Way punt.
The Broncos are 0–2 and headed to Miami, but Mims is a bright spot.
Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: Not rated
Carter has been one of the most disruptive defenders in the league so far, rookie or otherwise. According to Pro Football Focus, the No. 9 pick ranks third in quarterback pressures behind only Micah Parsons and Aidan Hutchinson.
Eagles rookie DT Jalen Carter has generated the third most QB pressures in the NFL (11) behind only Aidan Hutchinson (13) and Micah Parsons (12), per PFF.
Josh Sweat (10) ranks fourth.
Last year, Philadelphia led the league with 70 sacks and still used its first two picks on Georgia’s Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith. So far, the moves have paid off, with Carter looking like a star.
Falling
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: Not rated
Unlike his AFC West counterpart above, Johnston has failed to make an impact so far.
A first-round pick out of TCU, the thought was Los Angeles could dominate on the perimeter with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Johnston. Instead, Johnston has struggled to find himself at the pro level, totaling just three catches for 16 yards on five targets.
Sitting at 0–2, perhaps the Chargers should consider trying to feature their speedy rookie more often.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Not rated
Smith-Njigba was the first receiver taken in the draft, but he’s yet to do much for the Seahawks. Despite joining a loaded room with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Smith-Njigba hasn’t gotten easy looks, only amassing eight catches for 47 yards.
Perhaps Smith-Njigba will break out soon with the Panthers and Cardinals on the schedule over the next month.
Myles Murphy, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: Not rated
Murphy has done nothing in his first two games with the Bengals. After playing only 13 snaps in a 24–3 loss to the Browns in Week 1, he failed to reach the stat sheet against the Ravens in another defeat.
With Joe Ossai injured, it seemed Cincinnati might have an opportunity for its first-round pick. Instead, the moment has proven little in the way of positives for Murphy.
Holding steady
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
Last Week: Holding steady
This might seem harsh considering Stroud had a terrific line against the Colts, throwing for 384 yards on 8.2 yards per attempt with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
So why isn’t Stroud’s stock rising? Because 241 of those passing yards came once the Colts were leading 31–13 in the third quarter. It was garbage time against a weak defense.
Stroud is doing fine, but let’s not overstate the box score.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Holding steady
The belief going into the season was Gibbs would be a major weapon for the Lions. Through two games, he’s shown ample talent when given the ball, but those moments have been rare.
On Sunday, Gibbs carried seven times for 17 yards, but caught seven passes for 39 yards on nine targets. At some point, it seems inevitable for Gibbs to get a bigger share of the workload alongside David Montgomery.