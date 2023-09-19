Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Last Week: Not rated Reed was a second-round pick out of Michigan State, with the Packers expecting him to fight for the starting role opposite Christian Watson. While Watson has missed time with a hamstring injury, Reed has stepped up. On Sunday against the Falcons, the 23-year-old caught four passes for 37 yards, including two touchdowns. Green Bay is relying on a litany of young receivers and tight ends this year, and Reed has done a nice job in the early going.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Last Week: Rising If somebody asked you to lay money on Nacua to be the best receiver in this rookie class, what odds would you have needed? It turns out, Nacua is taking that mantle with ease through the first two weeks. The fifth-rounder from BYU has been outright fantastic, catching a combined 25 passes for 266 yards against the Seahawks and 49ers. The Rams needed someone to step up with Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, and Nacua has filled the void.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Last Week: Holding steady Tough to have a much better day than Robinson, who saw his usage increase against the Packers. Robinson exploded for 124 rushing yards on 19 carries, along with four catches and 48 receiving yards on five targets in the 25–24 victory. The Falcons were expecting great things from their first-round pick out of Texas, and Robinson has delivered. Through two games, Robinson is on pace for 2,167 total yards from scrimmage.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants Last Week: Not rated After getting only one target and zero receptions in his NFL debut, Hyatt showed his talent against the Cardinals. Helping the Giants recover from a 28–7 deficit, Hyatt caught two passes for 89 yards, including a 58-yard bomb to start the second half. At Tennessee, Hyatt was a deep threat for quarterback Hendon Hooker. He is showing the ability to become one at the next level as well.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos Last Week: Not rated Mims Jr. barely played in Denver’s season-opening loss to the Raiders, but he made his presence felt early and often against the Commanders. The second-round pick lit up Washington for a pair of deep-ball receptions, hauling in two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Mims also provided punch in the return game with a 45-yard jaunt on a Tress Way punt. The Broncos are 0–2 and headed to Miami, but Mims is a bright spot.