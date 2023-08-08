Hunter Labrada is the Men’s Open champion of the 2023 Tampa Pro. The contest took place in Tampa Bay, FL, on August 4-5, 2023. It featured 10 competitive divisions, and a victory for any meant the prize of an automatic berth in the 2023 Olympia competition. After recent changes to the Olympia qualification system, only past Olympia winners, the top 5 in the most recent edition, and winners of an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro League competition can qualify.

As for Labrada, the former fourth-place finisher (2021) at the Olympia can now begin his preparation for the Orlando, FL, contest this November in earnest. After a disappointing seventh-place result at the 2022 Olympia, Labrada had promised his best in a tour of redemption. With recent rigid training updates and this Tampa Pro victory, he appears to be making good on his word. A video below, courtesy of Mitchell Gilbert (@gilcoproductions on Instagram), features Labrada posing on stage at the 2023 Tampa Pro.

Here are the final standings for every division featured at the 2023 Tampa Pro:

Men’s Open

Hunter Labrada Jonathan DeLaRosa Lewis Breed Joel Thomas Brady King Roy Evans Nathan Spear Fred Smalls

212

Fabricio de Souza Moreira Mohamed Embaby Diego Montoya Jason Nguyen Robert Taylor Kevin Johnson Toto Djong Yumon Eaton Leland DeVaughn Jr. David Robinson Pedro Encinosa Isaiah Hawthorne* Rachid Souki*

*Tied

Classic Physique

Matthew Greggo Carlos Dommar Robert Waterhouse Lucas Giaianni Camilio Diaz Garzon Jerark Toribio Perez Dino Estrada Jared Thompson Caleb Walker Peter Sciallo Ivan Cabrera Logan Guthrie Amit Roy Lucas di Santi Kelvin Hinde

Tied for 16th place:

Krimo Ammari

Dylan Bursey

Rodrigo Coelho

Billy Danh

Corelle Draper

Keith Holmes

Christopher Mensah

Eslam Mohamed

Jesse Norris

Antwoine Powers

Caleb Robinson

Bennett Streets

George Thibault

Men’s Physique

Arya Saffaie Jeremiah Maxey Alexander Toplyn Kimani Victor Deke Walker John Stanley Sarmiento Aroldson Etienne Jemiase (Jay) Riggins Steven Cao Burak King

Women’s Bodybuilding

Michaela Aycock Nicki Chartrand Theresa Ivancik Kyna Squarey Julia Foery Selyka Givan Cristina Arellano Goy Taylor Iraggi Patty Corbett Gabriela Pena De La Vega

Women’s Physique

Jeannie Feldman Ivie Rhein Robyn Mays Mikaela Lindsey Marika Jones Heather Rigsby Isabelle Jackson Daphney Holmes Kristyn Lia Patricia Pizarro

Figure

Queren Pacheco Oyku Basar Lena Ramsteiner Mariafernanda Laguna Danielle Rose Tamera Barrett Corrie Morales Edith Driver Jennifer Johnson Zulfiya Bitiyeva

Fitness

Allison Kramer Aurika Tyrgale Kristin Pope Stacy Dawn Anna Fomina Stephanie Jones Michelle Gales Donnice Chow Danielle Chikeles Eileen Thomas

Bikini

Ashlynn Little Arianna Brothers Tatiana Lanovenko India Paulino Jordan Brannon Liana Giannamore Tamekia Carter Sandra Merlo Lauren Dannenmiller Mary Ann Parks

Wellness

Rayane Fogal Andrea Hrenko Marissa Andrews Quintaysia Goodley Angela White Devyn Cambre Maria Paulette Luz Stella Abinuman Yami Partridge Kim O’Connell

The 2023 Texas Pro is the next major IFBB contest on the calendar to look forward to for any athletes still seeking 2023 Olympia qualification. It will take place on August 19, 2023, in Arlington, TX.

Featured image: @gilcoproductions on Instagram