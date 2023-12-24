In early 2024, Acura will launch in the United States its first all-electric car model—the Acura ZDX and its performance Acura ZDX Type S version.

The manufacturer recently opened online reservations for the Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S, with a $1,000 refundable reservation fee, ahead of the expected customer deliveries in Spring. It’s worth noting that sales of the ZDX will take place “through a new, omni-channel digital sales process.”

Despite the upcoming market launch, the pricing and specs have not yet been fully revealed, so we only have the general numbers, which we outlined in August.

The Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S, just like its more mainstream sibling Honda Prologue, is based on the General Motors’ Ultium platform, which means that it’s also a cousin of the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV.

According to Acura, there will be two main trims of the ZDX family—the ZDX A-Spec and the performance-oriented ZDX Type S.

The Acura ZDX A-Spec will be available with a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain, starting in the range of $60,000 (in both cases). The Type S will be about $10,000 more expensive (around $70,000) and will offer a 500-hp, dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain.

The exact prices are not yet known. We also do not have any input related to the $7,500 federal tax credit. In theory, a car produced locally in North America, equipped with locally produced batteries, should qualify for the incentive, but even Ultium-based GM’s EVs might have some “temporary” issues with that in 2024.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-inch $60,000* +$1,195 unknown 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-inch $60,000* +$1,195 unknown 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-inch $70,000* +$1,195 unknown 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-inch $70,000* +$1,195 unknown

* Prices are promised to start in the range of $60,000 (ZDX) or $70,000 (ZDX Type S); the destination charge is probably $1,195.

All versions of the Acura ZDX will be equipped with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack (the same as in the case of the Cadillac Lyriq), compared to the 85-kWh one in all currently listed versions of the Honda Prologue.

The EPA-estimated numbers are not yet available, but Acura anticipates that the range will vary between 288 and 325 miles, depending on the version.

The highest values were achieved by the regular Acura ZDX A-Spec with 20-inch wheels and 265/50R20 (all-season) tires. The RWD is expected to get 325 miles, while the AWD is 315 miles.

The Acura ZDX Type S, with 22-inch wheels and 275/40R22 (all-season) tires should get 288 miles. The company also lists separately a version with optional, high-performance summer tires 275/40R22 with an anticipated range of 289 miles.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 20-inch RWD 102 325 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 20-inch AWD 102 315 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 22-inch AWD 102 288 mi* 2024 Acura ZDX Type S (perf. tires) AWD 22-inch AWD 102 289 mi*

* anticipated EPA Combined range

In terms of charging, the on-board charger will be probably rated at about 11 kilowatts to fully recharge the battery overnight, while the DC fast charging is promised to go up to 190 kilowatts (in line with other Ultium 102-kWh battery packs). Acura estimates that the base version should be able to replenish up to 81 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

Acura (just like Honda) announced that its Ultium-based EVs will come with up to $750 charging credit to use at EVgo chargers and a 60-kWh introductory charging credit at Electrify America:

Initially, Acura ZDX will be available with the CCS1 charging inlet, but in 2025 it will be equipped with a NACS charging port and natively compatible with the Tesla Supercharging network. An adapter from NACS to CCS1 will be available to existing CCS1-compatible vehicles by that time.