The 2024 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Mulliner leads the SUV’s way into the coming model year. The rest of the range is ready to follow, bringing new standard and optional equipment and tech, a new trim, and the most discrete cosmetic changes. Starting from the bottom of the trim ladder, the rank goes Bentayga, new Bentayga A, Bentayga Azure, Bentayga S, and Bentayga EWB. The new A trim will be limited to certain markets that Bentley hasn’t identified yet. For cosmetics, re-profiled grilles bring the front fascia into line with changes made to the Flying Spur range. The exterior paint menu grows with eight new satin colors, taking the total menu of standard colors to 112 choices, and new 21-inch wheel designs come in three finishes. Inside, and slightly more than cosmetic, the Bentayga A and Azure feature deep-pile carpeted mats created using more sustainable wool treatment processes. Beneath them, the cabin carpet is now 100% recycled nylon instead of virgin nylon.

The A goes with a straight-vaned grille above black lower intakes, as well as “A” badging and 21-inch black-and-bright machined wheels. At the top, the EWB gains access to a Mulliner Design Specification that appends a large rear spoiler to the top of the hatch, plus copious carbon fiber accents around the body.

A new electrical architecture enables features like adaptive cruise control, surround-view cameras, and lane departure warning, as well as some app-based remote features like Intelligent Park Assist. And there’s a new option in sound with a Bang & Olufsen Beosonic audio system alongside Bentley’s traditional Naim partnership.

Among the equipment changes, rear-wheel steering trickles down from the EWB as standard equipment on the Azure and S trims, optional for the rest, shrinking the turning circle by about three feet. Another EWB feature descends from the heights, too: The Airline Seat Specification with Postural Adjust and Seat Auto Climate is an option on all the regular Bentaygas. These seats not only recline, they can be set to one of seven temperature zones and then measure the seat occupant’s temperature and humidity to know whether to add more heat or ventilation. They also possess a massage function that cycles through 177 pressure points over three hours so that no part of a body suffers static fatigue. Or, put another way, the seat tosses and turns for you — and always keeps the cool side up — so that you don’t have to. And the rear occupant on the passenger’s side gets a footrest.

But wait, ventilation features get even finer. The vehicle’s climate control system measures air quality outside the Bentayga and automatically switches to the Recycle setting when it detects an atmosphere that’s less than luxurious. Also, using map data, it switches to Recycle about 10 seconds before entering a tunnel, and reverts to the Fresh Air setting “unless a further tunnel is within 20 seconds.” Because why risk it, right?

The 2024 Bentley Bentayga will arrive at dealers precisely when it wishes to, at prices you should know better than to ask about.

