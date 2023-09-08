Customers who reserved the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV have started receiving emails from General Motors with links that allow them to personalize and order their all-electric crossovers, according to several posts on the Blazer EV Forum.

The news was confirmed by Chevrolet on its official website, which says that personal configuration links started going toward reservation holders on September 6. As it stands now, the RS eAWD trim level will be the first to be delivered to customers starting this summer, followed by the RS rear-wheel drive (RWD) and base 2LT this fall and the top-of-the-range SS in the spring of 2024.

GM announced the updated pricing and range estimates for the all-new Blazer EV at the end of July when we also learned that the entry-level 1LT trim was dropped from the lineup, making the 2LT variant the new base option.

35 Photos

With a starting price of $56,715 (including destination charge), the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV 2LT AWD features a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen, 11-inch Driver Information Center, heated steering wheel, heated front seats and side mirrors, wireless phone charging, adaptive, cruise control, 360-degree camera, and more. It also has 279 miles of EPA range.

Next in line is the Blazer EV RS AWD, which also offers 279 miles of range for an MSRP of $60,215. It brings unique styling elements such as a redesigned black grille, RS badging, 21-inch with version-specific finish, a flat bottom steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rain sense wipers, a heads-up display, and Rear Camera Mirror.

Both models accept AC charging at up to 11.5 kilowatts, while DC fast charging accepts up to 150 kW. Rather surprisingly, the rear-wheel drive version of the Blazer RS trim is more expensive than the AWD trim, starting at $61,790. It adds a Bose audio system but loses the front electric motor, and GM expects it to achieve 320 miles of range.

