The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will begin deliveries this summer with the RS AWD trim, but there is something for everyone in the wide-ranging Blazer EV lineup.

The mid-size electric SUV offers front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive powertrains, regular 2LT and RS, plus SS performance variants, and even a police version arriving in early 2024.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is the one we want to talk about today because GM has released more details about it in a new video from its GM Envolve fleet management division.

Arriving in early 2024, the Blazer EV PPV is based on GM’s Ultium architecture and shares many components with the Blazer EV SS. However, it’s not quite as powerful as the 557-horsepower SS.

We learn from the video that the dual-motor electric powertrain in the Blazer EV PPV makes up to 498 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. The two electric motors are powered by a standard 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack that offers a GM-estimated range of 250 miles on a full charge when equipped with the traditional emergency equipment.

The police SUV has 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution and a low center of gravity, according to GM Envolve’s video. This is said to make the Blazer EV PPV sporty and responsive, as a pursuit vehicle should be.

The vehicle runs on a 400-volt heavy-duty electrical architecture and gets standard police features such as a heavy-duty suspension, underbody skid plates, Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires mounted on 20-inch steel wheels, and 6-piston Brembo front brake calipers on 15.3-inch rotors, among other accessories.

Inside, the Blazer EV PPV comes standard with a certified speedometer, cloth police-specific front seats contoured to accommodate duty belts, a vinyl rear seat with heavy-duty vinyl flooring, center console delete, and more.

As for charging, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV comes standard with a Level 2, 240-volt plug-in charger that allows it to add 23 miles of range per hour at 32 amps. Obviously, the vehicle is also capable of 400V DC fast charging at 190 kW, adding up to 71 miles of range in 10 minutes or 141 miles in about 30 minutes.

The video has a lot more details about the Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV, including other standard and available features – such as the aftermarket interior partition, driver’s side spot lamp, front and rear corner lighting, rear liftgate warning lights, and more.

Note: Video playback has been disabled by GM Envolve on other sites, but you can watch it directly on YouTube.