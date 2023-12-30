The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is expected to soon enter the U.S. market, joining its larger, Ultium-based cousin, the Chevrolet Blazer EV.

The model was announced in 2022 as an affordable all-electric SUV with a potential base price of $30,000 and a launch date of Fall 2023. But since the reveal in September 2022, things got a bit complicated and the Equinox EV has been delayed, is more expensive (at least regarding the base version), and recently was promised to enter production in Q1 2024.

In this post, we will gather all the main info about the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which is currently expected to enter the market in early 2024 with a full lineup of versions available starting mid-2024.

According to Chevrolet’s website, there are six trim versions of the Equinox EV—Launch Edition, regular 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, as well as better equipped 2RS and 3RS.

Each version is available with a single-motor, front-wheel drive powertrain, and an optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive system, called eAWD.

Initially, in early 2024, only the Launch Edition will be available, while all of the other trims will be available in mid-2024.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV trims

Pricing

Full pricing of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV has not been announced yet. What we do know is that the Limited Edition (FWD) version will start at $48,995 (MSRP including an undisclosed destination charge).

The recently released guide suggests also that the all-wheel drive option will basically turn the Limited Edition into the RS eAWD trim, which will cost $52,395. The difference between the two is $3,400.

Additionally, the entry-level 1LT FWD version is promised to start at $34,995. In other words, we have three prices out of 11 configurations (five regular FWD/AWD and one Limited Edition FWD).

It’s expected that the Chevrolet Equinox EV will qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, due to its local production at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, and lithium-ion batteries supplied from GM-LGES joint venture plants in the U.S. The model already was on the IRS list of eligible models in 2023, but we have to wait for confirmation for the 2024 year.

Model Base Price Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Launch Edition FWD 21-inch $48,995* $7,500** $41,495 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD 19-inch $34,995* $7,500** $27,495 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD 19-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT FWD 21-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS FWD 20-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS FWD 21-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT eAWD 19-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT eAWD 19-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT eAWD 21-inch $7,500** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS eAWD 20-inch $52,395* $7,500** $44,895 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS eAWD 21-inch $7,500**

* MSRP including an undisclosed destination charge

** There is no official confirmation that the $7,500 will be available in 2024 yet.

Specs

The FWD versions of the Chevrolet Equinox EV are equipped with a 159-kW electric motor (213 hp), compared to the 215-kW (288 hp) dual-motor system in the eAWD versions.

The FWD can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, while the eAWD can do it in 5.9 seconds.

The manufacturer does not reveal the battery capacity of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, but it seems that it’s the same for all versions, regardless of the FWD or eAWD powertrain. We guess that it’s 85 kilowatt-hours, just like in the base Chevrolet Blazer EV (see details here), simply because it has the same 150-kW DC fast charging capability as the Blazer (the larger 102-kWh Ultium battery is rated at 190 kW).

Meanwhile, GM says that the EPA-estimated range of all FWD versions is 319 miles (aside from the 1LT FWD, which is GM-estimated at 319 miles). That’s 19 miles more than the initial target of 300 miles.

There is no data about the range of the eAWD versions, although GM initially (September 2022) set a target of 280 miles.

Charging-wise, most of the versions get an 11.5-kW on-board charger, while the top-of-the-line 3RS will be equipped with a 19.2-kW one as standard, so it will replenish up to 51 miles of range in about one hour (compared to up to 34 miles in the 11.5-kW version).

In terms of DC fast charging, in all cases, it’s up to 150 kW, which should be enough to replenish up to 70 miles of range in 10 minutes.

There are a lot of questions regarding the Chevrolet Equinox EV so this post is kind of building a fuller picture with only some details not yet know. There might be new announcements coming soon.

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Launch Edition FWD 21-inch FWD 319 mi* 7.9 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD 19-inch FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD 19-inch FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT FWD 21-inch FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS FWD 20-inch FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS FWD 21-inch FWD 319 mi* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT eAWD 19-inch AWD 280 mi** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT eAWD 19-inch AWD 280 mi** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT eAWD 21-inch AWD 280 mi** 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS eAWD 20-inch AWD 280 mi** 5.9 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS eAWD 21-inch AWD 280 mi**

* EPA-estimated range according to GM (GM-estimated, in the case of the 1LT FWD)

** expected range, according to GM (September 2022) for all eAWD versions

*** acceleration numbers probably will be the same for all FWD (7.9s) and all AWD versions (5.9s)

Missing $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV

It’s worth noting that the list does not include a 250-mile (FWD) version, hinted at in 2022 (1LT). We assume that it was supposed to be the $30,000 version—probably with a bit smaller battery, but GM dropped it.

It’s not known why the starting price is $5,000 higher. Potentially, it could be the lack of availability of a smaller battery than the 85 kWh one, or no prospect of profitability for the low-cost version for now.