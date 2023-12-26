The 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are effectively holdover models since Chevrolet announced the 2025 model year versions of its three-row money-printers a month ago. What’s ahead for 2025? Buyers will find new front fasciae on every trim from the entry-level LS to the top-tier High Country, paired with thinner daytime running lights. Behind those grilles, the 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8 are unchanged, but the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel’s been updated with the same improvements as GM made for its full-size pickup lineup recently. That means 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 28 hp and 35 lb-ft., but buyers need to know that the spiffed-up oil-burner won’t be available at launch.

Sticking with the outside, GM updated the independent rear suspension for more refined dynamics, trying to get the SUVs to “feel much nimbler than their full-size dimensions suggest.” Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control shocks return unchanged, and the superior suspensions become an option on the RST trim, not just the High Country and Z71. The underbody upgrades will be tuned to work mammoth wheels, Chevy letting folks spec 24-inch wheels for the first time on the Tahoe and Suburban RST and High Country trims.

Even more happening inside. New dash designs put the instrument panel lower for a more airy feeling, behind a new steering wheel with a column shifter. The 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the center stack, but GM still found space to retain physical buttons and knobs for most climate controls, integrating a physical volume knob into the screen. Both the big infotainment display and 11-inch digital instrument cluster will be standard on all trims, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. The High Country features real wood trim for the first time, and new trim materials such as “Galvano chrome” are used across the lineup. There’s a lot more tech, too, from Super Cruise to web-connected cameras allowing owners to remotely view and record inside and outside the vehicle for crash and security purposes.

None of that’s coming until late 2024 at the earliest, though. What do buyers get until then, on the 2024 models? First, fewer paint options since Auburn Metallic is no longer available. Second, price increases, MSRPs up $2000 on all trims but one, destination up $100 to $1,995, making a $2,100 total jump. The odd trim out is the High Country with the 6.2-liter engine. Every other trim comes with GM’s 5.3-liter V8 standard, the 3.0-liter diesel and 6.2-liter V8 as options. The High Country starts with the diesel and makes the 6.2 an option. On every other trim, the 6.2-liter gets the same $2,100 bump. On the High Country, the diesel costs $2,100 more but the 6.2-liter is $2,600 more for 2024 than in 2023.

Pricing below pays for two-wheel drive except on the Z71 that’s four-wheel-drive only. Getting four-wheel-drive on the rest of the range adds $3,000 to the price. With all that out of the way, the figures for 2024 are:

Tahoe

LS: $58,195

$58,195 LT: $63,695

$63,695 Z71 (4WD only): $68,295

$68,295 RST: $66,295

$66,295 Premier: $71,595

$71,595 High Country: $77,395

Suburban

LS: $61,195

$61,195 LT: $66,695

$66,695 RST: $69,295

$69,295 Z71 (4WD only): $71,295

$71,295 Premier: $74,595

$74,595 High Country: $80,395

There are still 2023 models in dealer stock for buyers not trying to pay more for the same box of goods. We suspect anyone holding out for the 2025 will want to stack some funds. It’s possible the $2,100 increase is about taking the sting out of a stiff price jump a year from now.

Related video: