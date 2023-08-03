The awd 2LT comes with a 17.7-inch infotainment screen and an 11-inch driver information screen; heated steering wheel, front seats and side mirrors; wireless phone charging; AutoSense power liftgate; adaptive cruise control and other driver-assist technologies.

The awd RS now heading to dealerships has RS-specific grille and badging, gloss black trim, 21-inch wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel and additional features.

Both awd versions arriving this year were EPA-rated as having 279 miles of driving range, Chevy said.

A rear-wheel-drive version of the Blazer EV RS will follow in the fall, with a Bose audio system and a GM-estimated 320-mile range, priced at $61,790 with shipping, the brand said.

A fwd variant of the RS also will follow in 2024, Chevy said. The brand has not yet released pricing for the fwd RS but said a year ago it was expected to start around $51,995.

General Motors estimated the range on the fwd 2LT trim at 293 miles.

Chevrolet said an SS trim will enter production next spring — the brand previously had said it was slated for 2023 — and a police vehicle will arrive early next year.