The still-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is taking a few changes into 2024, as Pickup Truck Talk found on a perusal of GM’s fleet order guide. The biggest change is in the engine bay, Chevy deciding to do away with one of the midsize pickup’s engine output levels.

Every Colorado comes with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mated to an eight-cylinder automatic gearbox, the engine power numbers decided by trim:

The engine trim known as Turbo makes 237 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, standard on the Colorado’s Work Truck (WT) and LT trims. Turbo Plus makes 310 hp and 291 lb-ft., an optional choice for the WT and LT, standard on the Trail Boss and Z71. And Turbo High-Output makes 310 hp and 430 lb-ft., the optional engine for the LT, Trail Boss, and Z71, standard fit for the ZR2.

On the 2024 Colorado, the mid-level Turbo Plus is no more and the Turbo High-Output gets renamed TurboMax. The WT and LT will still come with the Turbo but offer the TurboMax as an option. Every other trim will fit the TurboMax standard.

GM Authority says 2023 Colorado owners with the Turbo Plus engine will be able to upgrade to Turbo Max numbers later this year, Chevrolet supposedly making the improved output a dealer-installed accessory. It’s not clear what dealers will charge; at the moment, the High-Output Calibration costs $395 on the Colorado configurator.

For the new Colorado’s first year, Chevy has offered eight-inch and 11-inch driver information screens, the larger version limited to the top ZR2 trim. The larger screen couldn’t be optioned on any other trim. Every owner in the new year will enjoy the larger, 11-inch digital gauge cluster, the eight-incher going away. With the larger screen comes more personalization options including Balanced or Enhanced digital gauge cluster layouts and three themes.

Among the small changes, the Advanced Trailering Package will add Blind Zone Steering Assist and Trailering. The feature comes standard with the package on the ZR2, not the other trims; Blind Zone Steering Assist without trailering normally comes in one of the Convenience Packages. A new Dark Essentials Package will add Black Bowtie badges for the WT and LT. And new optional off-road kit will include lighting, side steps, Kicker audio, and a sports bar for the bed. And of course, the Colorado Bison is on its way.

With production of the 2024 Chevy Colorado penciled in for October 30, we should get pricing soon.

