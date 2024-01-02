We’ve seen automakers working their MSRP calculators to adjust pricing upward before the ball drops on 2024, in some cases doing this after setting new prices only a few months ago. These might be small bumps like the ones we found on the 2024 Ford Bronco. These might be nearly $3,000 bumps like we found on the carryover 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. And, as the 2024 Dodge Durango shows, the rises can reach $3,985 compared to estimated purchase prices from September.

When Dodge announced changes back in September to the three-row muscle SUV for the new model year, the automaker didn’t include pricing in the release. At that time, we put figures from Dodge’s 2023 Durango configurator against 2024 Durango MSRP info sourced from J.D. Power’s Autodata, the results being we called “pleasantly small” differences. Those days: Gone.

Let’s start with what the Dodge configurator shows for 2023 and 2024 Durango prices at the time of writing. Including the $1,595 destination fee, base prices for the 2024 Durango and the differences from 2023 are:

SXT: $43,625 ($1,030)

$43,625 ($1,030) GT: $45,765 ($1,030)

$45,765 ($1,030) R/T: $56,865 ($1,030)

$56,865 ($1,030) Citadel: $57,265 ($1,030)

$57,265 ($1,030) SRT 392: $76,590 ($1,280)

$76,590 ($1,280) SRT HELLCAT: $97,590 ($1,390)

$97,590 ($1,390) SRT HELLCAT PLUS: $103,590 ($1,390)

$103,590 ($1,390) SRT HELLCAT PREMIUM: $108,795 ($1,390)

What these numbers don’t show is that Dodge raised prices on the 2023 Durango between our September post and today’s amounts. Three months ago, the 2023 SXT started at $40,140, which is $2,095 less than the price for a 2023 Durango right now, $3,225 less than the price for a 2024 Durango. The rest of the 2024 lineup hovers between about $2,400 and $4,000 more than the September pricing for the 2023 Durango.

As for the model-year revisions, the Citadel trim will be eligible for the Tow N Go Package that’s been limited to the R/T trim until now. This combines the hauling bits of the Trailer Tow Group with luxury and performance bits like headlight leveling, an adaptive suspension, SRT performance exhaust, four drive modes, active noise canceling, 20-inch wheels in Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires, Brembo brakes, and a 145-mph top speed. Available only on the all-wheel-drive versions, the package costs $5,990 on the R/T, $4,995 for the Citadel, and increases towing capacity for the Citadel from 7,400 pounds to 8,700 pounds.

The automaker’s also making blind spot monitoring standard equipment across the lineup, and adding Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect to the Trailer Tow Group.

The SXT, GT, and R/T get middle trims in Plus and/or Premium guise as well, only the Citadel is left out of that upgrade step. We listed the three Hellcat trims because at one time it was thought the base Durango SRT Hellcat wouldn’t make the transition to 2024, but it’s still alive for now.