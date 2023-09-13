Don’t call it Sentry Mode, but the refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense. Being the best-selling vehicle in the country every year means that the F-150 also tends to find itself high on “most-stolen” lists by virtue of there being so many of them out there, so it’s great to see Ford taking security more seriously than ever before.

The system shown at the Detroit Auto Show doesn’t have a fancy name beyond “Stolen Vehicle Services,” but we suspect it’s a package any (even slightly) paranoid owner might want to opt in for. The vehicle has a number of triggers that will in turn send a notification to your Ford Pass app. They range from something as simple as a GPS-based trigger that will tell you that your truck is being towed away, to an accelerometer letting you know someone is jacking up your vehicle to perhaps steal your wheels.

Using tools that are already within in the truck, like said accelerometer, Ford can simply send a notification to your phone to let you know that someone could be trying to quickly steal your wheels. From there, Ford will give you shortcuts or hotkeys via the app to contact the relevant authorities to ensure emergency services are able to go capture the would-be thieves. Ford’s call center will work with authorities to provide them location information for the truck and keep the owner updated throughout. Course, you can always take matters into your own hands, but do so at your own risk.