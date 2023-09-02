Genesis hasn’t announced the 2024 GV60 yet, nor put the battery-electric sedan on its website, but some of the pertinent information is getting out there. Inside EVs discovered a welcome change for the new year, the entry-level GV60 Advanced trim posting slightly longer EPA-estimated range thanks to sitting on a smaller wheel. Seems 19-inch rims will be standard instead of the current 20-inch wheels for 2024, adding 16 miles to how far the GV60 Advanced is predicted to go on a charge, the number rising from 248 to 264. The Performance trim only offers 21-inch wheels, its estimated range holding steady at 235 miles.

The automaker raised prices on both models, though, as revealed on a spec page on the brand’s retail web site. The base price for the GV60 Advanced will be $60,550, a $1,260 increase over the 2023 base price. Add a destination charge that’s gone up $70, from $1,125 to $1,195, and the Advanced wants $61,745 before options and the rest. The effective increase like-for-like is expected to be higher, since this price buys a GV60 on 19-inch wheels. We’re looking forward to finding out how much Genesis charges, if anything, to switch to 20-inchers. So far, the rest of the vital spec carries over, the 77.4 battery powering a dual-motor powertrain with a combined 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

The GV60 Performance price goes up by the same $1,330, to $70,745. It uses the same 77.4-kWh battery but gets more powerful motors producing a combined output of 429 hp and 516 lb-ft.

It’s a similar financial story with the Electrified GV70 SUV, where the base price for the Advanced trim climbs $600, but destination stays the same. The SUV runs $67,575. The Prestige Package price is also unchanged at $6,800, so it costs $74,375 for the new year. The battery-electric GV70 houses a powertrain posting the same numbers as the GV60 Prestige, a 77-kWh battery combined with two motors making 429 hp and 516 lb-ft. However, because it rides on 20-inch wheels, the grander SUV shape doesn’t gut estimated range compared to the GV60. The Electrified GV70 is EPA-rated to go 236 miles on a charge.

