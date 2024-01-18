Jeep announced the changes it applied to the 2024 Gladiator in September, at last, America’s off-road brand is almost ready to put public prices to the updates. The 2024 Gladiator configurator hasn’t gone up yet, but the early MSRP data is out. There’s more that’s moved around than just the costs. Let’s start with the best news, which is lower pricing for the entry-level trim of the lifestyle pickup. Assuming the $1,895 destination charge doesn’t change, the new prices compared to current pricing shown on the 2023 Gladiator configurator are:

Sport: $39,790 ($1,025 less)

$39,790 ($1,025 less) Sport S: $43,290 (Either no change or $1,195 less, see below)

$43,290 (Either no change or $1,195 less, see below) Mojave and Rubicon: $54,890 (up $1,750)

$54,890 (up $1,750) Mojave X and Rubicon X: $64,890 (New trims)

There’s a bit of small print with this. Prices have moved around over the past year, the Sport already coming down $700 relative to today’s price; at one point, it cost $41,515, so the full savings is $1,725. But the destination charge has gone up; at the end of 2022, the delivery fee was $1,595 instead of today’s $1,895. On the next trim up, the 2023 Sport S doesn’t offer a free standard wheel option, so the configurator adds $1,195 for the 17-inch aluminum wheels. That’s the same difference for the 2024 price, so either Jeep will offer free wheels and the price will come down relative to current 2023 pricing, or the $1,195 wheels are baked into the 2024 Gladiator Sport S price and there’s no change from today. Pricing for the Willys, Mojave X, and Rubicon X hasn’t entered the early data sheets; we sourced the X figures from Car and Driver. The Freedom and High Altitude variants are kaput for 2024.

To the changes, many of which were cribbed from the revisions made to the Jeep Wrangler. It starts with a new, less utilitarian grille. There’s a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen in all trims running Uconnect 5, navigation optional on upper-level trims. Manual seats, locks and windows are standard on the Sport, but everything from Sport S on up gets power locks and doors, while 12-way power seats that are water resistant to retain river-fording capabilities come with the Mojave X and Rubicon X. Jeep Adventure Guides featuring Trails Offroad is also offered, allowing owners access to a database of trails across the country. First- and second-row side curtain airbags are now standard along with all the other safety equipment we’ve come to expect on modern cars.

Those two X-badged trim levels are new for 2024 and are meant to combine all the most luxurious options in the parts bin along with the most capable off-road hardware Jeep has to offer from the factory, so buyers get equipment like 12-way power leather seats, steel bumpers, and Jeep’s off-road camera system. The rest of the line is similar to last year, from Sport to Sport S to Willys and then to the desert-spec Mojave and mountan-spec Rubicon. The only engine at launch will be the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with the same 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Jeep says the 4xe platform is coming to the Gladiator soon, adding that “all Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.”