As with most electric cars, the 2024 Kia EV9 has many trim levels, and thus many different electric ranges based on the battery, features and more. This week we finally have the full range of official ranges, and there’s a pretty wide span, though every version actually does better than Kia initially estimated. Funny enough, though, each extreme is represented by the base Light trim.

With the most range is the Light Long Range. It combines the larger 99.8-kWh battery pack with a single motor and manages a range of 304 miles. It also makes 201 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. At the other end is the regular Light, which gets the smaller 76.1-kWh battery pack instead and goes 230 miles on a charge. It’s the only one with that battery. But it is a little lighter on its feet both due to the lower weight and the fact it actually makes slightly more horsepower (215) than the Long Range.

The rest of the lineup falls between 270 and 280 miles of range, and they all feature all-wheel drive thanks to a pair of electric motors. With two motors, output rises to 379 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The GT-Line gets even more torque at 516 pound-feet, which is also available as an option for the Wind and Land trims. The whole lineup is listed below in order from cheapest to most expensive.

Light: 230 miles, RWD, $56,395

230 miles, RWD, $56,395 Light Long Range: 304 miles, RWD, $60,695

304 miles, RWD, $60,695 Wind: 280 miles, AWD, $65,395

280 miles, AWD, $65,395 Land : 280 miles, AWD, $71,395

280 miles, AWD, $71,395 GT-Line: 270 miles, AWD, $75,395

Like other E-GMP Kia (and Hyundai and Genesis) products, the EV9 has an 800-volt battery pack that supports charging from 350-kW-capable DC chargers. Kia says maximum charging rate for the EV9 is 236 kW. For AC charging, the EV9 can charge at up to 11 kW. All customers will also get a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging from Electrify America stations, and people who reserve an EV9 (for $750) will get a portable car charger. The EV9 will reach dealers later this year.

